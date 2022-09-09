ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Little Book’s Latest Whiskey Experiment Brings an Ideal Smoke

By Kirk Miller
InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEyWa_0hoRAPDG00
Freddie Noe's latest Chapter is a smoky delight Beam Suntory

What we’re drinking: Little Book Chapter 6: To The Finish

Where it’s from: The sixth installment of this annual, limited-release series is overseen by Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery (and great-great-grandson of Jim Beam).

Why we’re drinking this: There are plenty of limited-edition whiskey releases from bourbon legacies, but Chapter 6 presents something unique — it’s inspired by Noe’s interest in smoking and grilling meats, particularly how smoking different hardwoods can create unique flavors and aromas in food.

“When I’m smoking meat, I’ve come to learn the length of time and wood application has a major impact on the outcome,” says Noe. “For example, if you’re smoking a turkey and you use hickory or maple and leave it on too long, you’ll take it too far and nobody will like the outcome.”

Here, Noe used somewhat similar methods from his love of cooking in crafting a whiskey blend, utilizing unique wood staves and barrel techniques, including the use of cherrywood staves, applewood smoked barrels, hickory smoked barrels and maplewood staves.

Chapter 6 also represents the blending of decidedly younger whiskeys. It’s a mix of four 4-year-old straight malt whiskeys aged separately with the different staves and barrel techniques mentioned above. The liquids were then individually dumped and blended back together in different ratios before a 5-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon was added to create the final blend. Why so young? “Older whiskey has already developed wood character,” says Noe. “It doesn’t tend to take to this style of treatment.”

We’ve been excited to see smoky elements added to American whiskeys recently. That said, “The smoke elements are pointed and could be polarizing on their own,” says Noe, who adds that not all his initial wood choices worked out (including mesquite, which marks a difference with some other American whiskeys that bring the smoke).

How it tastes: Chapter 6 is 117.45 proof and like all Little Book releases, it’s uncut and unfiltered.

What makes this blend work particularly is that all the elements — the toasted, malty notes from the single malts, the wood elements extracted from the staves and smoke from the treated barrels, plus the traditional bourbon elements, all layer together exceptionally well. Some other smoky American whiskeys veer close to something I’d call sweet barbecue, but there’s plenty of savory and wood here to balance out the sweeter flavors. Add a big, rich mouthfeel and a long finish and you have something that’ll appeal to single malt, bourbon and risk-taking whiskey fans, particularly ones that do dig a little smokiness.

Fun fact: If you want to see what Freddie’s dad Fred Noe is up to, check out our recent review of Booker’s Bourbon. And for other Freddie Noe releases, we recommend the new line from Hardin’s Creek, where Freddie works with whiskey on both ends of the age spectrum (very old and very young).

Where to buy: Chapter 6: To The Finish is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set

It’s been a big year for Ozzy Osbourne, who made an unexpected return to live music earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games. Osbourne has also spoken candidly about living with Parkinson’s Disease and his desire to move back to England. Throw a critically acclaimed new album into the mix and you have a lot of reasons to be excited if you’re a fan of Osbourne’s music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
InsideHook

The Best Places to Book Tiny Homes, Tents and Trailers This Fall

The temperatures are crisp, the air is fragrant, the crowds of summer have receded, and thus, the annual itch to spend a few autumnal days in nature has returned. In years past, when finding a place to rest your head during your fall outdoor excursion, you probably waded through hundreds of Airbnb listings (only to find the truly great ones are either wildly expensive or booked months in advance), researched local campgrounds (only to remember you vowed never to sleep on the ground again after your last camping trip) or considered small hotels (only to realize very few can offer a real connection to the wilderness).
TRAVEL
InsideHook

The Best New Hotels in and Around San Francisco, Including a Glamping Destination

After a pandemic-related slowdown, new hotels are opening in and around San Francisco at an impressive pace — making it easier than ever to catch a Warriors game (without driving home after), go to a business meeting in Silicon Valley (without driving home after) or see a show at the Pozo Saloon (you guessed it). With more than a few notable properties opening their doors in 2022, it just goes to show how the Bay Area remains as desirable a tourist destination as ever.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Living Vehicle’s Six-Figure Luxury Travel Trailer Basically Makes Its Own Water

Although the trend for trading traditional homes with life on the road was growing pre-pandemic — the Census Bureau estimated over 140,000 people were living in vans, recreational vehicles or boats in 2019 — #vanlife has since exploded. People from all walks of life are now following dreams of a more mobile lifestyle. (The hashtag currently has 13.6 million images associated with it on Instagram.) Let’s face it, the idea of falling asleep beside the ocean or waking up in the middle of a forest is undeniably appealing.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Straight Whiskey#Grilling#Food Drink#Ideal Smoke
InsideHook

An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Whose Job Is It to Clean the Plane?

Given, er, recent events, it’s hard not to feel like planes are absolutely teeming with imperceptible germs, despite what airlines would have you believe. It’s why I now board every plane palms up, ready to receive communion in the form of a fresh airline-branded sanitizing wipe for which to cleanse my seat and seatback tray table with. Usually that’s enough to temper my unease, until, of course, I go to stash said (used) wipe in the seatback pocket and it’s filled with other used sanitizing wipes from other flights.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

The 7 Best Drip Coffee Machines

When you hear the phrase “coffee maker,” in all likelihood you picture a drip coffee machine. In the U.S. drip coffee is the default. It’s the kind you get at diners, poured from a glass carafe with a black plastic handle (orange for decaf), kept on a burner for a questionably long time. When you go to Starbucks and ask for coffee — it’s drip. In the average hotel room, you’ll find a drip coffee machine.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Yes, You Can Add Bacon to Cocktails

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

Could We See the End of Netflix’s Binge Model Before Long?

It’s a strange time to start watching a new series on Netflix. The streaming service has announced plenty of high-profile shows for this year, including an adaptation of the cult comic series The Sandman and the surreal period drama 1899. But for most shows, whether they air on broadcast television, cable or a streaming service, there’s generally something one can assume to be true: if enough people tune in, the show will get another season.
TV SERIES
InsideHook

Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”

When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Is PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan a “Climate Criminal”?

Similar to so-called “climate criminals” such as Taylor Swift, Drake and Kylie Jenner, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is a frequent flyer on private jets. But while celebrities like Swift, Drake and Jenner fly private by choice, Monahan flies the friendly skies in a private jet because he is required to do so by the PGA Tour.
GOLF
InsideHook

Aptera Unveils Gamma Prototype of Its Solar-Powered Coupe

As electric vehicles grow in popularity, so too are discussions about the best ways to keep them charged when out on the road. It’s a question that numerous EV manufacturers are wrestling with — and one that Aptera Motors has come up with a unique solution for. The company has, to date, focused on developing a remarkably efficient vehicle; the fact that its design looks genuinely futuristic doesn’t hurt, either.
CARS
InsideHook

How Does Yvon Chouinard’s Climate Pledge Compare to Jeff Bezos and Others?

Every single dollar spent in the effort to slow the climate crisis is a dollar well spent, but Yvon Chouinard has a few more dollars than most. The 83-year-old billionaire founder of Patagonia announced on Sept. 14 that the outdoor apparel and gear company, which is worth some $3 billion, is “making Earth [its] only shareholder.” In concrete terms, as he told The New York Times, that means transferring ownership of the 50-year-old business to a trust and a nonprofit so that its profits of about $100 million a year will go to “combat climate change and protect undeveloped land around the globe.”
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

The Gulf of Maine and Its Lobsters Are at Risk From Climate Change

According to an article published in the industry publication National Fisherman earlier this year, 82% of lobsters caught in the United States come from Maine. Which is to say, if you enjoyed a tasty lobster roll this summer, odds are very good that it originated from the waters off the coast of Maine. That in turn begs the question: What might happen if Maine’s waters turned inhospitable to the clawed crustaceans in question?
MAINE STATE
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy