WGAL
Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
WGAL
Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County, officials say
READING, Pa. — A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County, on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Search called off in York County train incident
YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
abc27.com
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police
Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
WGAL
Crash, fire causing delays on Route 322 on Lancaster, Lebanon county line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Route 322 on the Lancaster, Lebanon county line this afternoon. A truck went off the road and caught fire. One person appears to be injured. Route 322 is reduced to one lane right now. Westbound and eastbound traffic are...
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
WGAL
Crews battle overnight house fire in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Investigators say the residents discovered the fire when they returned to the home on the 4700 block of Mountain View Road and called 911. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
WGAL
EMT injured in hit-and-run in York
YORK, Pa. — An EMT was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in York. Police said it happened in the 400 block of West Princess Street. A Dodge Ram pickup truck hit an ambulance door, which hit an EMT, according to police. The EMT was trying to care for...
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Baltimore County officer hospitalized after crash on Loch Raven
A police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle. There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
Missing Dauphin County man could be in danger: state police
A Dauphin County man missing since Tuesday could be in danger, Pennsylvania State Police said. The family of 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler reported him missing out of Upper Paxton Township, state police said. He was last seen around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. State police said Scheidler is driving a beige 2017...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
WGAL
Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
local21news.com
Lane restriction on I-81 following multi vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On 511PA a multi vehicle crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on I-81 Southbound. The crash occurred at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. Currently 511PA reports there is a lane restriction.
abc27.com
Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash
MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Police searching for runaway teen from Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, 12, was last seen on Sep. 12 by her guardian. If you have any information regarding Natalia's whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.
