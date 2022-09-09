ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Search called off in York County train incident

YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police

Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight house fire in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Investigators say the residents discovered the fire when they returned to the home on the 4700 block of Mountain View Road and called 911. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

EMT injured in hit-and-run in York

YORK, Pa. — An EMT was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in York. Police said it happened in the 400 block of West Princess Street. A Dodge Ram pickup truck hit an ambulance door, which hit an EMT, according to police. The EMT was trying to care for...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police searching for runaway teen from Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, 12, was last seen on Sep. 12 by her guardian. If you have any information regarding Natalia's whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

