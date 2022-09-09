ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase versus Alabama defensive backs

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase played one game against Alabama while at LSU. He had six receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, 2019. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Chase competes against defensive backs from Alabama more frequently.
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
AL.com

Charles Barkley says these are his favorite places in Birmingham

When Charles Barkley is chilling in Birmingham, you can probably find him at an upscale steakhouse, a comfy cigar bar or a low-key jazz club. The former basketball great from Alabama listed some of his favorite places in the Magic City in a column published Thursday by Thrillist. Barkley -- the majority owner of Redmont Distilling in Avondale -- said he hopes to open the vodka distillery to visitors in the future, and “be part of the renaissance of Birmingham.”
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
AL.com

66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022

Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
