When Charles Barkley is chilling in Birmingham, you can probably find him at an upscale steakhouse, a comfy cigar bar or a low-key jazz club. The former basketball great from Alabama listed some of his favorite places in the Magic City in a column published Thursday by Thrillist. Barkley -- the majority owner of Redmont Distilling in Avondale -- said he hopes to open the vodka distillery to visitors in the future, and “be part of the renaissance of Birmingham.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO