Alabama vs. Louisiana Monroe tickets: $8 seats available for Week 3 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 17, after escaping Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas last week. Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and then-No. 1 Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas...
Could BYU beat Alabama? And early surprises and disappointments: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On one episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah dig into a big question that encapsulates the college football season so far -- Could BYU beat Alabama?. The Cougars are coming off a double overtime home win over Baylor,...
Will Reichard is more than Alabama football’s weapon. He’s a necessity
Michael Brown walked in front of his students on Sept. 13 and started class the same way he has for most of his 23 years as an educator. A former associate head coach at Hoover, now at Vestavia Hills, Brown begins every day with a motivational talk, aptly titled Coach Brown’s Words of Wisdom.
With plenty to fix, one aspect of Alabama’s escape from Texas didn’t disappoint Saban
Lessons were not scarce in the Alabama football meeting room Monday morning. No doubt, the weekly good-bad-ugly film study with the full team present had plenty on the back end. The 20-19 win at Texas didn’t follow the script in several ways from breakdowns on in the secondary to a midgame offensive hibernation. And the 15 penalties. Bad.
NFL Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase versus Alabama defensive backs
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase played one game against Alabama while at LSU. He had six receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, 2019. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Chase competes against defensive backs from Alabama more frequently.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5
FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
Charles Barkley says these are his favorite places in Birmingham
When Charles Barkley is chilling in Birmingham, you can probably find him at an upscale steakhouse, a comfy cigar bar or a low-key jazz club. The former basketball great from Alabama listed some of his favorite places in the Magic City in a column published Thursday by Thrillist. Barkley -- the majority owner of Redmont Distilling in Avondale -- said he hopes to open the vodka distillery to visitors in the future, and “be part of the renaissance of Birmingham.”
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Nick Saban recounts ‘best thing I ever learned’ and importance of teachers
When Nick Saban’s music teacher gave him a ‘D’ for not standing up and singing, a life lesson soon followed. After he got home, Nick Saban Sr. made his son turn in his basketball uniform and head down to the coal mines, where he worked, with a message that’s now become lore:
New Pelham coach Mike Vickery ready to face Panthers’ biggest rival in Helena
Mike Vickery has been the head football coach at Pelham only since mid-April and for the first three games this season. He has learned in that short time, though, about the Panthers-Helena rivalry. “This is a different level rivalry. Just seven or eight years ago, these kids were walking the...
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
High-scoring Clay-Chalkville, Center Point meet in battle of 6A, Region 6 unbeatens
Two unbeaten Class 6A teams face off Friday night in a key Region 6 game when top-ranked Clay-Chalkville hosts Center Point. The Cougars have outscored opponents 162-20 this year and have won 19 straight games overall. That, of course, includes last year’s state championship. MORE HS FOOTBALL. Center Point...
Kroger begins Birmingham delivery service -- even without a grocery store
Kroger is today celebrating the opening of its delivery service in the Birmingham area. Announced back in March, the grocery retailer is opening a 50,000-square-foot facility at 30 West Oxmoor Rd. as a last-mile “spoke” location for its new delivery network, supplied by a high-tech customer fulfillment center, near Atlanta.
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of 1963 KKK Birmingham church bombing
Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
UAB junior named among inaugural recipients of Obama-sponsored scholarship
A Mobile resident and a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is one of the 100 students selected as inaugural cohorts of a scholarship program established by the Obama Foundation and Airbnb. Lexie Woolums, who is studying public health at UAB, was selected from a pool of nearly...
Amtrak suspends Alabama service due to looming freight rail workers strike
Amtrak on Wednesday announced the suspension of service in Alabama amid a looming strike Friday by freight rail workers. Amtrak’s Crescent line, which goes from New York to New Orleans and includes stops in Anniston, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, was among seven routes suspended by the commuter rail service on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Samford defends rejection of Episcopal, Presbyterian campus clergy over pro-LGBTQ stance
Samford University today issued its first official response to allegations it “uninvited” campus ministry representatives of the Episcopal Church and the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination to a ministry fair because those denominations support same-sex marriage. “We are welcoming of all denominations and have no policy or plan to...
Misapplied herbicide to cause ‘slow burn’ of greens, temporarily close Ross Bridge golf course
The Robert Trent Jones golf course at the Ross Bridge resort in Hoover will close temporarily because a mixture of chemicals was mistakenly applied to most of the greens and is expected to kill the grass. John Cannon, chairman of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Trail,...
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
