Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Buick Y-Job And Other Harley Earl GM Concepts At Upcoming Detroit Concours d’Elegance
The work of legendary GM design chief Harley Earl will be on display at the upcoming Detroit Concours d’Elegance automotive event set to take place later this week, including the iconic 1938 Buick Y-Job, widely considered to be the first “concept car.”. For those readers who may be...
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled As Chevy Camaro Rival
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show. The new 2024 Ford Mustang will rival the Chevy Camaro from the GM camp. The latest 2024 Ford Mustang announces...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT4 Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
Certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 units will be shipped to dealers lacking functional ventilated seats due to ongoing supply constraints. GM Authority learned this week that from the start of 2023 Cadillac XT4 production on June 10th, 2022 through to the September 4th, 2022 production date, certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 compact crossover models were shipped to dealers without ventilated seat cushion blower motors due to a supply constraint. Affected vehicles will have a window sticker with the RPO code 04O indicating it lacks the ventilated blower motors. Buyers will receive a $25 credit in exchange for the feature’s absence and affected units will be eligible for a retrofit at a later date.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Second Key Fob Under Constraint
Certain examples of the 2023 Buick Envision are currently being delivered to customers with only a single key fob due to ongoing supplier constraints, GM Authority has learned. GM has been producing certain 2023 Buick Envision models with only a single key fob since the compact crossover entered production at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
GM Offering $3,000 Rebate To Chevy Silverado Sold Orders
Chevy Silverado customers who are waiting to receive their new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may be eligible for a substantial $3,000 compensation offer. According to a recent report from CarsDirect, which cites a bulletin sent to dealers, GM is serving up a new Silverado Sold Order Private Offer that includes a $3,000 discount for those customers still waiting on an unfulfilled 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 order. It appears as though the offer is only available to 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 customers.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Sales Jump 86 Percent In August 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 86 percent to 13,958 units in August 2022 compared to August 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brands, while decreasing at Cadillac. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 93.36 percent 13,096 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 62.86 percent to 1,415 units.
gmauthority.com
Special-Order 1970 Chevy Chevelle LS6 Headed To Windy City
New for the 1964 model year, the mid-size A-Body platform Chevy Chevelle quickly became one of Chevrolet’s most successful and popular nameplates. By the 1970 model year, the Chevelle had become one of the players in the muscle car wars. With federal emissions and fuel economy standards looming, and insurance companies beginning to flinch at increasing power numbers, it was clear the horsepower wars would soon be in the rearview mirror. GM decided to go for broke, removing their internal edict of limiting cubic-inch displacement in passenger cars other than full-size to 400 cubes or less (of course, this did not apply to the Corvette). Enter the 454 cubic-inch LS5 and LS6 for the Chevelle.
gmauthority.com
Thieves Attempt To Steal Chevy Camaro Units From Lansing Grand River Plant
Two teenaged suspects were arrested earlier this week after stealing a pair of Chevy Camaro sports cars from the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan. According to a report from regional NBC news affiliate WILX 10, the two 19-year-old suspects from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning. Authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Terrain Configurator Live
The online configurator for the 2023 GMC Terrain is now live on GMC.com, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the compact crossover, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. The 2023 GMC Terrain arrives as the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Rose 4.1 Percent In August 2022
The average transaction price for a new Chevy vehicle remained elevated in August as the automaker continued to see strong sales for higher-end models like the Chevy Silverado, Corvette and Tahoe. According to Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new Chevy vehicle stood at...
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition
Chevy just unveiled a fresh special edition package for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe, offering sporty-minded enthusiasts a number of pursuit-rated upgrades and underhood goodies via the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition. Making its formal debut at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit...
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Automatic Seat Headrest Activation
GM has filed a patent application for an active head seat restraint system for vehicles. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,433,792 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on September 6th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on September 25th, 2019, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Russell J. Mihm, Venkata Narasimha R. Cherukuvada, and Niki K. Meyers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt Family Sales Begin To Rebound During Q2 2022
Chevy Bolt sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022, while recording 18 deliveries in Mexico. Bolt family sales include the Chevy Bolt EV hatchback and Chevy Bolt EUV crossover. Chevy Bolt Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500 on the 2022 Cadillac XT4, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque now offers a $1,500 lease incentive...
NFL・
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel Engine More Widely Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces the fourth model year for the latest fourth-generation pickup, ushering in a few critical changes and updates, including the introduction of the new 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine. Now, GM Authority has learned that the new diesel engine is more widely available to order, with recent production constraints lifted.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Discount Non-Existent In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Corvette discount remains non-existent as are any incentives on “America’s sports car.” But the 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray is here and 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is on the way. See details below. Chevrolet Corvette Incentives. There are no Chevy Corvette discount offers...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet YPF Team Ready For Upcoming Argentina TC2000 Race
After leading its category by winning the 2021 season of the main Argentine racing championship with the Chevy Cruze, the Chevrolet YPF Team is ready to compete in the next TC2000 race in Argentina. The Chevrolet team of the TC2000 Argentina championship has just confirmed its participation in the upcoming...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Get Super Cruise
GM’s hands-free, semi-autonomous Super Cruise driving assistant debuted on the now-defunct Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan and has slowly trickled to certain models in the GM portfolio, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Silverado, Chevy Bolt EUV and GMC Sierra. Many of GM’s next-generation EVs will also come equipped with Super Cruise – including the recently unveiled 2024 Chevy Equinox EV compact crossover.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV Paint Colors
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV‘s main mission is to offer an “affordable all-electric SUV” for modern families looking to “make a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to an EV.” As an added bonus, this budget-minded EV will also be available in a fairly wide variety of exterior colors (for a first model-year vehicle, that is), and will also be offered with two-tone Summit White and Black contrasting roofs.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS: The Sport-Inspired Range Topper
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS will sit at the very top of the battery-electric compact crossover’s trim level lineup, enticing customers with a long list of standard equipment as well as a sporty interior and exterior theme. The range-topping model in the Equinox EV’s lineup essentially takes the...
Comments / 0