Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama football notes: UCLA DB will miss first half due to targeting suspension

UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell will miss the first half of Saturday’s game with South Alabama after being ejected for targeting last week vs. Alabama State. Churchwell, the Bruins’ starting nickel back, has 10 tackles and a pass breakup in two games this season. UCLA coach Chip Kelly said he appealed the targeting suspension to the NCAA office, but was denied.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile County environmental officer arrested on rape charge

An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department was arrested Wednesday on rape and other charges after a complaint was lodged against him, according to police and a report. Jackie Lee Harris was booked Wednesday into the Mobile Metro Jail on first-degree rape and criminal surveillance, jail records showed.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

