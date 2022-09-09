Read full article on original website
South Alabama football notes: UCLA DB will miss first half due to targeting suspension
UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell will miss the first half of Saturday’s game with South Alabama after being ejected for targeting last week vs. Alabama State. Churchwell, the Bruins’ starting nickel back, has 10 tackles and a pass breakup in two games this season. UCLA coach Chip Kelly said he appealed the targeting suspension to the NCAA office, but was denied.
Theodore, Spanish Fort expect physical Class 6A, Region 1 battle Friday night
Since Spanish Fort started playing varsity football in 2016, the Toros have played 15 of the 22 high schools located in Mobile County at least once each. One of the exceptions? Theodore. Those two schools have never played. That changes Friday night on the Hill when the fifth-ranked Bobcats (4-0)...
Mo’Bay Beignet Co. founder, Shoe Station exec among state’s top retailers
The Alabama Retail Association has picked Jaclyn Robinson, founder of the fast-growing, Mobile-based restaurant chain Mo’Bay Beignet Co., as its top emerging retailer of the year, and Shoe Station executive Brent Barkin as its Alabama retailer of the year. Barkin, former president and CEO of Shoe Station was picked...
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
Daphne restaurant owner now battling City Hall in continued struggle over unpaid taxes
Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants and Daphne City Hall are a tennis ball toss away from one another. A small parking lot is often shared by the two, and the restaurants have long been a popular place for pizza, steaks, seafood and calzones for City Hall employees and visitors.
Mobile County environmental officer arrested on rape charge
An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department was arrested Wednesday on rape and other charges after a complaint was lodged against him, according to police and a report. Jackie Lee Harris was booked Wednesday into the Mobile Metro Jail on first-degree rape and criminal surveillance, jail records showed.
