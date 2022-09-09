Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
AEW Files Trademark for Faction
A new trademark application for the House of Black has been submitted by AEW. On September 8th, AEW submitted their application for the name. The trademark is listed for purposes relating to both merchandise and entertainment. The faction is led by Brody King, and also includes Buddy Matthews and Julia...
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration
The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday. The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
Roman Reigns Reveals Why Paul Heyman Became His Manager, Match with Logan Paul?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns told Logan Paul that he was a great contribution to WrestleMania 37:. “I think that’s the beauty of what you bring is...
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
Tony Khan on the Challenges of Sending AEW Stars to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been working together since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW has allowed its wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, to work events in Japan for NJPW. They recently collaborated on a show called Forbidden Door, which took place in June, and...
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022
Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
Tony Khan Praises Warner Bros. Discovery’s Leadership for Expanding AEW’s Prospects
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Spoticast podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan reiterated what he has said in past about their most important revenue driver being the deal with Warner Brothers Discovery:. “Our TV deals are, I think, the biggest...
Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio
One of the matches that has already been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is Edge competing against Dominik Mysterio. After his match against Veer on the episode of Raw that aired on June 6, Dominik will compete in his first televised singles match. This match will take...
Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015. “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”
Mick Foley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like German Suplexes, Says They “Shorten Careers”
In an episode of his podcast “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said wrestlers need to take out high risks like the German suplex. “I’ll probably take some criticism for this being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but you noticed there’s no scar on my neck. You would think I would have been one of the first guys that would be in line for that surgery. I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be a time a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me, whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I don’t like German suplexes. I think that over time, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life, so people can attack me for that. Over time, it’s gonna wear you out.”
