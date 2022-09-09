ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania

AEW Files Trademark for Faction

A new trademark application for the House of Black has been submitted by AEW. On September 8th, AEW submitted their application for the name. The trademark is listed for purposes relating to both merchandise and entertainment. The faction is led by Brody King, and also includes Buddy Matthews and Julia...
PWMania

Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
PWMania

Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration

The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday. The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.
PWMania

WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment

WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
PWMania

WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022

WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
PWMania

Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?

The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
PWMania

WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22

The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
PWMania

Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reveals Why Paul Heyman Became His Manager, Match with Logan Paul?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns told Logan Paul that he was a great contribution to WrestleMania 37:. “I think that’s the beauty of what you bring is...
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT

Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
PWMania

Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)

An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
PWMania

AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022

Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015. “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”
PWMania

Mick Foley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like German Suplexes, Says They “Shorten Careers”

In an episode of his podcast “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said wrestlers need to take out high risks like the German suplex. “I’ll probably take some criticism for this being the guy who did a lot of risky stuff, but you noticed there’s no scar on my neck. You would think I would have been one of the first guys that would be in line for that surgery. I did not let people throw me backwards very often. There would be a time a guy like Rick Steiner would throw me, whether or not I wanted to go, but I generally had a plan B. I don’t like German suplexes. I think that over time, they shorten careers and they destroy the quality of life, so people can attack me for that. Over time, it’s gonna wear you out.”
WWE

