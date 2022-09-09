ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Chris Elmore receives touching note from Wake Forest coach following season-ending injury

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
Syracuse.com

Professional soccer player takes over as coach at alma mater

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
Syracuse.com

State OKs $20M for Syracuse airport expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse.com

Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
