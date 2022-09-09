Read full article on original website
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Orange Weekly: SU’s Garrett Shrader, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell offer different QB styles (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Saturday’s matchup between Syracuse football and the Purdue Boilermakers will offer up opposite styles of quarterback play at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader is throwing at one of the most accurate clips in the country and is a threat with his feet as well.
Chris Elmore receives touching note from Wake Forest coach following season-ending injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
Notre Dame, Syracuse football’s Week 9 opponent, has lost its starting QB for the season
South Bend, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder....
Poll results: See which Week 2 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have voted for Jamesville-DeWitt at Nottingham to be the football game we shoot Friday night. J-D and Nottingham received 38 more votes than the matchup between Class AA foes Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of the Week 1?
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a spectacular showing in Week 1, Fowler’s Devonayre Priester has been voted the Section III football player of the week. Fowler’s junior running back ran the ball six times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 44-14 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
No, Purdue isn’t bringing the Big Bass Drum to Syracuse for Saturday’s football game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Purdue football is making its first trip to Syracuse this weekend for Saturday’s game, but it’s leaving one of its traditions in Indiana. The school’s marching band has no plans to travel to the game this weekend, the band’s percussion director said in an email to syracuse.com.
Axe: Syracuse football reboots its special teams with defensive stars and a new coordinator
Syracuse, N.Y. — Think of special teams in football like trying to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s only going to work if the participants are fully committed to the concept.
All-CNY runner commits to defending national champion
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
Professional soccer player takes over as coach at alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
Several Section III lacrosse players named to All-America watch list, tournament teams
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-America Lacrosse has released its New Balance boys and girls lacrosse watch list and all-tournament teams. Section III is represented well, with four boys being named to the all-tournament team, 17 boys named to the All-America watch list, one girl named to the all-tournament team and 22 girls named to the All-America watch list.
Dino Babers on Aidan O’Connell: ‘This guy just doesn’t make mistakes’ (Purdue scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like the only two types of quarterbacks Syracuse faces this season are backups stepping up due to injuries or some of the best starters in the nation. Syracuse football (2-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts Purdue at noon Saturday in the Boilermakers first visit to the...
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
State OKs $20M for Syracuse airport expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
High school boys volleyball poll (Week 1): Team makes big jump to top of rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
CNY Athletes in College: A Baldwinsville soccer player and 46 more updates
Something reminded Simone Neivel of her high school soccer career at Baldwinsville last week. Neivel, now a junior on SUNY Cortland’s women’s soccer team, earned SUNYAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week recognition after accounting for all the Red Dragons’ scoring in a 4-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Saturday.
HS roundup: Cobras, Gaelic Knights battle for ‘Bishop Cup’ in boys soccer matchup (photos)
The Bishop Grimes boys soccer team staked their claim to the coveted “Bishop Cup” after defeating Bishop Ludden 1-0 in Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League matchup. The Cobras won their third-straight match after starting the season with two losses.
Max Scherzer strikes out 7 in rehab start with Syracuse Mets, setting sights on return to New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — Max Scherzer overpowered Triple-A batters in his rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night, striking out seven of the 15 batters he faced in nearly four innings of work. The three-time Cy Young winner allowed three hits, a walk and one run off a...
Watch: First-half goal lifts Homer boys soccer to win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer defeated Phoenix 1-0 Tuesday night thanks to a goal late in the first half from Tristan Allen. The goal was Allen’s first of the year and helped the Trojans improve to 2-1-1 on the season. >> Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 2): New...
