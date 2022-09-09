Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Teenager steals car, leads police on chase in Clayton County, officers say
MORROW, Ga. — A teenager who tried lying about his age is now in police custody. Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Brownlee stole in car in Morrow. License plate cameras in the area spotted the stolen car. An officer in the area later saw the stolen car on Jonesboro Road and tried stopping him.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact...
WXIA 11 Alive
Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old woman
Yasmin Travick was reported missing on Sept. 12. Her phone isn't working and she's been quiet on social media.
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Fernando...
Atlanta woman sentenced for scamming elderly neighbors out of $32K, leaving them begging for food
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman convicted of neglect and exploitation of the disabled and elderly was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Michelle Oliver, who owned and and operated the Miracle One Care Center, was convicted of operating...
Argument with Fulton County Animal Control prompts SWAT standoff in East Point, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman barricaded herself inside her home after getting into an argument with an investigator from Fulton County Animal Control, East Point police say. According to police, they were called to a home on Center Avenue off of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Dispatchers told...
fox5atlanta.com
McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
Man, 52, dies after shooting near downtown Atlanta
A man injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown Atlanta later died from his wound, police said.
Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
Terence “Favors” Denson was putting all his energy into improving his Mechanicsville community after losing his 15-year-old son to gun violence in June. But his efforts were halted after he was shot and killed Thursday at a neighborhood bar.
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
Car full of drugs & gun found during traffic enforcement near high school, sparking lockdown
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police say a traffic stop in Dunwoody last month led to a man abandoning a car full of drugs and a gun. The incident put Dunwoody High School on a brief lockdown. Police were performing traffic enforcement near Dunwoody High School after receiving several traffic...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
Body found inside vehicle that matches missing Newton County mother’s car
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a car found crashed on the side of the highway in Newton County has been pronounced dead. Police say the car they found matches the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda...
2 teens, 1 adult arrested after brawl breaks out at DeKalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a brawl broke out at Towers High School in Decatur Tuesday morning. The school was placed on lockdown all day after the fight broke out among more than a dozen students in a hallway around 10 a.m. Police said...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
Police: Two men found shot after robbery in metro Atlanta early Sunday
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Atlanta on Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 3:45 a.m. police said a man flagged them down and said he had been shot and robbed near William H. Boarders and Tanner St.
Claims of shooting at Clayton County middle school untrue; 911 hang-up under investigation
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News spoke to families who were frightened after their school went on lockdown over concerns of an active shooter on campus. Turns out, it was a fake 911 call. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County as parents rushed to the...
Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital day after 3 teens arrested in another brawl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Yet another fight broke out today at a DeKalb County high school where three teens were arrested for fighting Tuesday, leaving a teenager injured. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Towers High School, where some students said they are afraid to go to school after a series of fights.
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
WXIA 11 Alive
Douglas County man convicted for molesting girl and trading her to other man for drugs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted in Douglas County, the district attorney said this week, of luring a 13-year-old girl to his home before molesting her and then trading her to another man for dugs where she was kept for three months. He now faces a maximum...
