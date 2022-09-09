Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Florida man demands drug money from woman, crushes her truck with excavator
A Florida man was arrested and accused of using an excavator to crush a woman's truck after she failed to find enough money to buy drugs, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Mysuncoast.com
CCSO: Man crushes truck with excavator after owner has no drug money
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies say a man destroyed a woman’s truck with an excavator after she told him she had no money for drugs. Deputies say they were initially called for a domestic dispute on Sept. 11 where the victim had been physically assaulted. Through the previous night, the victim told police that Richard Hamilton drove her around to several gas stations throughout the North Port, Port Charlotte, and Englewood areas, all while Hamilton demanded the victim find money for drugs.
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
Mysuncoast.com
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home, destroying home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday. Firefighters say that the homeowner was in the process of moving to Port Charlotte. Now the home is a total loss. Officials say that a vehicle crashed into...
Couple tries to cope after U-Haul full of belongings is stolen
A family who just moved to the Tampa Bay area is trying to find a way to get by after they said a U-Haul with nearly everything they own inside was stolen.
Mysuncoast.com
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group. According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Gulfport police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
Mysuncoast.com
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight
3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
I-75 reopens after semi-truck crash in Sarasota County
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
