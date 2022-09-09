Read full article on original website
AEW Files Trademark for Faction
A new trademark application for the House of Black has been submitted by AEW. On September 8th, AEW submitted their application for the name. The trademark is listed for purposes relating to both merchandise and entertainment. The faction is led by Brody King, and also includes Buddy Matthews and Julia...
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015. “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed
On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration
The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday. The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.
Is MJF The Answer?
After some speculating on the collapse of All Elite Wrestling, those misguided fans were proven wrong when the AEW schedule continued as planned with the semi-finals of the world title tournament last night on Dynamite. As expected, it will be Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley at Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe stadium to determine the new champion. I mentioned it in an article last week, but it makes sense to emphasis it again, sometimes the simplest answer is the right answer, and taking the whole media scrum debacle into account, it makes sense to present the biggest star power possible for the championship at the stadium.
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio
One of the matches that has already been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is Edge competing against Dominik Mysterio. After his match against Veer on the episode of Raw that aired on June 6, Dominik will compete in his first televised singles match. This match will take...
Wardlow Wants To Make Wrestling “Cool Again”
AEW star Wardlow recently appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his desire to get a movie role so he can be a mainstream star and make wrestling cool again:. “That’s something I’ve really thought...
Spoilers: Top Matches Revealed for AEW Grand Slam Dynamite and Rampage Episodes
Both the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be broadcast from New York City next Wednesday and the Grand Slam Rampage will feature top matches. The Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens will serve as the setting for both of the episodes which are each two hours long. Chris...
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
Jungle Boy Signs Open Contract for Singles Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is scheduled to compete. Alex Marvez spoke with Jungle Boy at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and during their conversation, it was revealed that he has signed an open contract for a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. This conversation can be seen in the video below. AEW has not announced who will accept the contract as of this writing.
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
Shawn Michaels Offers WWE NXT Contract to Hank Walker
Hank Walker is no longer a member of the WWE NXT security team. Walker made his NXT debut this week, defeating Javier Bernal. Walker pretended to be unfamiliar with the ring, but he eventually finished Bernal off with a corner splash and a flying shoulder tackle for the pin. During the recent build-up to the match, Bernal insulted Walker in backstage segments.
Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley Set for This Week’s WWE SmackDown
On this week’s episode of Friday’s SmackDown, WWE will feature some top stars from the RAW roster. As PWMania.com previously reported, the plan right now is to have United States Champion Bobby Lashley as well as Austin Theory at the show. The arena advertises Theory vs. Lashley in...
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/14/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will feature the conclusion of the build for the Grand Slam episode that will air next week. The winner of Jon Moxley’s match against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho’s...
Main Event Set to Crown a New AEW World Champion at Dynamite Grand Slam
In the “tournament of champions” semi-final matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was victorious over Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson was victorious over Chris Jericho. At the Dynamite Grand Slam that will take place the following week, the match that will determine the new AEW world champion will be between Moxley and Danielson.
