How to avoid the headache of finding parking for Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium

Arlington on Sunday will be bustling with fans headed to AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys season opener. And you know parking will be both expensive and hard to come by.

America’s team takes on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the kickoff game to the Cowboys 2022-2023 NFL season. The game can be watched on NBC or by radio on 105.3 FM “The Fan.”

Parking can be a headache at AT&T Stadium. Knowing where and how to find a spot is key.

Paid parking spaces

AT&T Stadium has over 12,000 parking spaces across 15 numbered lots. Additionally, the nearby Choctaw Stadium has a few lots available for fans on Cowboy game days.

Here are the three levels of parking at Cowboys games:

Reserved — Reserved parking will get you right next to the stadium, but it can be pricey with passes for this Sunday’s game starting at $475 on the low end and $600 on the high.

Regular — Regular parking is much cheaper than reserved, but will still set you back around $100 to park in lots a little further away from the stadium.

Specialty — Specialty parking is for large vehicles such as buses, limos or recreational vehicle (RV), and is for lots on the edge of parking areas. This will cost around $150 or more depending on the lot and vehicle.

Parking passes for Sunday’s game can be purchased online at Seat Geek .

Cheaper paid parking options

If you’re willing to make the walk, there’s a few cheaper options for parking at a Dallas Cowboys game.

A full list can be found online at Stub Hub and parking passes range from $20 to $100. The cheaper parking passes are for lots that are at least a mile from the stadium, which equates to about a 20 to 30 minute walk.

Shuttles

There are shuttle services available for visitors with disabilities and limited mobility to AT&T Stadium.

Shuttles are limited to guests and a companion who need the service. Accessibility shuttle tents are located near entries A, D, J and G.

Rideshare

If you’re looking to skip paying for parking, rideshare may be your best bet.

Uber and Lyft will be available for fans who want to leave their vehicle behind. Prices vary on service from both rideshare companies.

The Yellow Cab Co. and Cowboy Cab are two taxi companies that serve Arlington, Dallas and Tarrant County. Both companies have different rates.

Public transportation

Arlington has a few public transportation options, but none of them are available on Sundays.

Via Rideshare, the Arlington Trolley and the Trinity Rail Express are all closed on Sunday. The Trinity Metro bus service covers Tarrant County, but it does not reach AT&T Stadium.

Tailgating at AT&T Stadium

Tailgating is allowed at AT&T Stadium, and parking areas generally open up about five hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating is allowed in parking lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

However, there are a few rules :

Tailgating spaces are for vehicles only and each vehicle must have a valid parking permit. Parking spaces may not be used for tents, grills, chairs or other items.

Tailgating must be confined to the area adjacent to the end of the designated vehicle parking space — a maximum distance of 12 feet from the rear of your vehicle.

Tailgating is not permitted in Lot 3, 8, 9 and portions of 5.

Tailgating is allowed from the time the parking lots open and up to two hours following a Cowboys game.

All guests must follow instructions and directions of stadium personnel.

Disposal of trash in the appropriate receptacles.

Coals used in grills must be disposed of in the designated coal containers located throughout the parking lots.

A few items/activities are also prohibited when tailgating: