PWMania
Steve Austin on His Decision to Retire and Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Austin opened up on his decision to retire:. “Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
PWMania
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration
The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday. The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
PWMania
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015. “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”
PWMania
Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio
One of the matches that has already been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is Edge competing against Dominik Mysterio. After his match against Veer on the episode of Raw that aired on June 6, Dominik will compete in his first televised singles match. This match will take...
PWMania
Anthony Bowens Speaks Out About the Fan Reaction to The Acclaimed at AEW All Out
The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) attempted to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, but they were unsuccessful. Throughout the entirety of the match, the fans cheered on the challengers. Bowens recently spoke...
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
PWMania
Former Referee Jimmy Korderas Explains Why AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE on TV
WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed MJF’s references to WWE during the September 7th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in a video that was posted to his Twitter account. Korderas provided an explanation as to why AEW should stop referencing WWE. “I know I’ve talked about this in the past,...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
PWMania
Tony Khan on the Challenges of Sending AEW Stars to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been working together since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW has allowed its wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, to work events in Japan for NJPW. They recently collaborated on a show called Forbidden Door, which took place in June, and...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch
WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022
Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
