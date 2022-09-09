19-year-old accused of deadly Mid-South shooting spree in jail without bond

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, 2-day-old daughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River earlier this year has been indicted in their deaths. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elected officials and faith leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Shelby County Office of Reentry to pray for peace, compassion, action and reconciliation. This comes one week after a gunman terrorized the city, killing three and injuring four others. It’s also been just over a week...
actionnews5.com
4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Richmond leaves a woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond near Dunnavant leaves a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
actionnews5.com
Suspects rob man after car accident on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for four suspects accused of robbing a man on I-240 early Thursday morning. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a robbery at I-240 and Millbranch Road around 5:32 a.m. There, they found an empty vehicle and the victim eventually returned. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after man shot in leg in road rage shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting that took place on Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road Tuesday morning. At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the scene where a man was found shot in the left leg. The victim told...
actionnews5.com
Man charged in shooting spree appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree made his second appearance in court Tuesday. It was a brief hearing for Ezekiel Kelly. His next court date will be Sept. 16. Kelly received a public defender at his first court appearance on September 9th. Tuesday in...
actionnews5.com
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
actionnews5.com
1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis police tell us one person was shot. We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests. This story will be updated as information is released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
3 men sentenced to federal prison for business robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in two business robberies that took place in 2019, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced on Wednesday. Two of the suspects were sentenced in 2021. The final suspect was sentenced on Sept. 9. Charges...
actionnews5.com
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
actionnews5.com
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight cars were broken into at an apartment complex on McLean Blvd near Madison Avenue. Wednesday morning officers responded to a vandalism call that yesterday, a man had broken windows on eight vehicles. All the victims claimed that nothing was stolen from the vehicles. The suspect...
actionnews5.com
Arson at Memphis apartment building under investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson that caused $300,000 worth of damages to an apartment building Wednesday night. MFD says firefighters responded to the fire on Arbor Creek Trail around 8:52 p.m. and had it under control by 9:21 p.m. The fire broke out in...
actionnews5.com
Pregnant woman shot in Wynne
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A pregnant woman was shot Monday evening, Wynne police say. Police were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the woman bleeding in the hallway. She was rushed to the hospital via helicopter. Police originally said the woman’s...
actionnews5.com
Henderson rape charge sheds light on rape kit processing delay in West Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson (Abston), the man charged with kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher, was given a new charge last week — rape. This new charge is purely coincidental to the Fletcher case. In fact, it comes almost a year after the rape...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 July
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Larry Dodson AKA “Larry D.” | New Album “Yours Truly, Larry D”. Raleigh Keegan | Country Music Artist | raleighkeegan.com. Alex Boggs | General Manager & Part-Owner of Huey’s Restaurants. Andy Ashby | Co-Founder...
actionnews5.com
5 arrested after stolen car found in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police have arrested five suspects after a stolen car was spotted in Exeter Village on Monday. Police located the stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Tree. As officers tried to detain the occupants, they fled. Officers immediately apprehended two suspects and a third was arrested...
Comments / 0