1470 WMBD
National discount retailer Ollie’s opens in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A quick-growing national retail outlet is officially open in Peoria. Ollie’s opened up two of its four Illinois locations Thursday — one in the Willow Knolls Shopping Center, in the location of the Burlington Coat Factory. “We’re primarily a closeout retailer,” said Ken Messig,...
1470 WMBD
New Peoria establishments could see shorter wait for video gambling licenses
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria elected leaders seem to favor reducing the waiting period for new bars and restaurants which seek to add video gambling terminals at their establishments. Council members largely approved of a recommendation Tuesday upon first reading which would reduce the current waiting period from 24 months...
1470 WMBD
Gordon-Booth, Koehler defend cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – A local lawmaker says there’s a lot of misinformation being spread about the SAFE-T Act, even though some in both parties say change needs to happen. Democrat State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth says what she calls “right wing extremist MAGA propaganda” about the pending end to the cash bail system in the state is offensive to her.
1470 WMBD
Amtrak on the rail again following rail strike being avoided
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amtrak says it’s getting its passenger and commuter rail services back to normal now that a railroad strike has been averted. A statement from the rail company’s CEO, Stephen Gardner, says the agreement will, in his words, keep their trains moving. “This tentative agreement...
1470 WMBD
Ameren plans new Peoria high voltage transmission tower
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still a few years off, but Ameren is planning a project officials say will improve electric reliability in the Peoria area. Ameren held a series of public meetings between Tuesday and Wednesday to gather input on a proposed new 138 kilovolt transmission tower planned that would connect the Alta and Pioneer substations.
1470 WMBD
City Council holds off on new agreement with Distillery Labs
PEORIA, Ill. – Hurry up and wait. The Peoria City Council will wait for two more weeks before signing off on a new brokerage deal with Distillery Labs, an entity started with groups including OSF HealthCare promising more startup business here. The council Tuesday voted to defer a proposal...
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
1470 WMBD
Ameren keeps areas around power lines power-friendly and environmentally-friendly
HANNA CITY, Ill. – Ameren Illinois doesn’t just mow the grass and plant life around high-voltage towers in order to try and keep utility workers safe in the event of an outage; the utility says it also tries to keep the ecosystem in mind, in what can be a delicate balance. And one of the places that happens is at Wildlife Prairie Park.
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
1470 WMBD
Suspect info released in alleged summer cab robberies in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police are announcing suspect information connecting two people to earlier carjackings involving local cab drivers as alleged victims. One of the reported cab robberies happened on the night of June 30 in an area of 2400 N. University Street. The other happened on August 7, further...
1470 WMBD
Bartonville Police investigate robbery
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Police in Bartonville continue to look for whoever robbed a fast food restaurant early Wednesday morning. Police Chief Tony Segree says it happened at the Hardee’s in Bartonville around 5:45 a.m. The suspect is believed to have had his face covered when he entered the store, pointed a handgun toward at least three people, and got away with around $1,000.
1470 WMBD
Another arrest in Peoria stadium fight investigation
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have now arested almost a dozen people in connection with a fight earlier that caused panic and evacuations at a Peoria High School football game late last month. Police say they’ve arrested the first adult in the case — Marcus Neely, 18. He’s charged,...
1470 WMBD
Woman faces felony drug, weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman is facing a host of charges after police saw an allegedly suspicious vehicle leaving the area they were in. Peoria Police say officers were conducting surveillance Monday where a number of shootings and ShotSpotter alerts were reported — they didn’t say where — when they saw a vehicle leave the area and commit a traffic violation around 8:06 P.M.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Two firefighters hurt, three structures lost to South Peoria arson fires
PEORIA, Ill. — Two firefighters are being treated for injuries and several properties in South Peoria have likely suffered significant damage from fires and first response reported during the late evening hours on Monday. Local fire investigators are also now treating the case as an arson investigation. According to...
1470 WMBD
Attempted murder charges filed by grand jury against 1 of 2 accused of stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted two people in connection with a stabbing less than a month ago, and one of them is charged with Attempted Murder. The grand jury Tuesday charged Kendall Howard, 31, with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery; while Ruben Bailey, Jr., 39, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Mob Action, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
1470 WMBD
Small plane lands in soccer field near Washington Middle School
WASHINGTON, Ill. — A small aircraft appears to have landed safely in a soccer field near Washington Middle School late Wednesday. Initial reports came in shortly after 6 p.m. about an aircraft making a possible crash landing in the area. Images from the scene show the neon colored single-engine...
1470 WMBD
12th suspect arrested for alleged Mob Action at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. –Yet another arrest has been made in connection with last month’s massive and violent brawl at Peoria Stadium during the first Friday Night of high school football. Peoria Police say they’ve arrested another 15-year-old male and charged him with Mob Action in relation to the incident....
1470 WMBD
Morton Pumpkin Festival back for a 56th year
MORTON, Ill. — Morton is the Pumpkin Capital of the World. And, that’s very apparent during the Morton Pumpkin Festival. The town kicks off its 56th Pumpkin Festival Wednesday evening with entertainment, rides, the Morton Pumpkin Princess ceremony and Pumpkin flavors galore. Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director...
1470 WMBD
Gunfire on Peoria’s south side leaves one injured
PEORIA, Ill. — Dozens of shots were fired on Peoria’s south side Wednesday night, leaving one person wounded and police searching for suspects. Around 9:15 p.m., Peoria Police responded to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicating 35 shots were fired on W. Lincoln Avenue. That was followed by a third ShotSpotter alert of 10 rounds fired nearby on W. Howett Street.
