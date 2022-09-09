Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’

Read full article on original website
What Nick Saban said about CBs, mental errors
Alabama just wrapped its third practice after the Texas game as it heads into Saturday’s visit from Louisiana-Monroe. Nick Saban will give his assessment of the situation in the interview room and we’ll have the updates once he begins. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- The...
Will Reichard is more than Alabama football’s weapon. He’s a necessity
Michael Brown walked in front of his students on Sept. 13 and started class the same way he has for most of his 23 years as an educator. A former associate head coach at Hoover, now at Vestavia Hills, Brown begins every day with a motivational talk, aptly titled Coach Brown’s Words of Wisdom.
Could BYU beat Alabama? And early surprises and disappointments: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On one episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah dig into a big question that encapsulates the college football season so far -- Could BYU beat Alabama?. The Cougars are coming off a double overtime home win over Baylor,...
Saban plays the hits with rant on favorite subject
We were due. And when Nick Saban was given an opening Wednesday, he took it. Dialing up one of his news conference rant greatest hits, Saban did what he does with a grooved fastball. With a Group of 5 team on the schedule like Louisiana-Monroe, Saban’s known to find a question that opens the door to harp on respecting the opponent.
Nick Saban recounts ‘best thing I ever learned’ and importance of teachers
When Nick Saban’s music teacher gave him a ‘D’ for not standing up and singing, a life lesson soon followed. After he got home, Nick Saban Sr. made his son turn in his basketball uniform and head down to the coal mines, where he worked, with a message that’s now become lore:
Alabama vs. Louisiana Monroe tickets: $8 seats available for Week 3 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 17, after escaping Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas last week. There are plenty of tickets available on StubHub, Vivid Seats and Seat Geek. Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10...
NFL Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase versus Alabama defensive backs
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase played one game against Alabama while at LSU. He had six receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, 2019. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Chase competes against defensive backs from Alabama more frequently.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Charles Barkley says these are his favorite places in Birmingham
When Charles Barkley is chilling in Birmingham, you can probably find him at an upscale steakhouse, a comfy cigar bar or a low-key jazz club. The former basketball great from Alabama listed some of his favorite places in the Magic City in a column published Thursday by Thrillist. Barkley -- the majority owner of Redmont Distilling in Avondale -- said he hopes to open the vodka distillery to visitors in the future, and “be part of the renaissance of Birmingham.”
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5
FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
New Pelham coach Mike Vickery ready to face Panthers’ biggest rival in Helena
Mike Vickery has been the head football coach at Pelham only since mid-April and for the first three games this season. He has learned in that short time, though, about the Panthers-Helena rivalry. “This is a different level rivalry. Just seven or eight years ago, these kids were walking the...
Nitrogen hypoxia, ISIS, dog rescue: Down in Alabama
Could nitrogen hypoxia be used in place of lethal injection for Alabama’s next execution? The state AG’s office indicates it might. Another Hoover woman is in trouble for trying to aid ISIS. A rooftop dog rescue took place in downtown Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short...
Shaun Alexander to join Seahawks’ Ring of Honor
Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander will become the 15th member of the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor, the NFL team announced on Thursday. “Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said, “and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12′s this season with his induction ceremony.”
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
University of Alabama breaks two student enrollment records this fall
Alabama’s flagship university is enrolling its largest freshman class in campus history – one that, officials say, is its most diverse and “academically talented” ever. Total enrollment at the University of Alabama has climbed to 38,645 students, which is about 100 more students from its previous...
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
High-scoring Clay-Chalkville, Center Point meet in battle of 6A, Region 6 unbeatens
Two unbeaten Class 6A teams face off Friday night in a key Region 6 game when top-ranked Clay-Chalkville hosts Center Point. The Cougars have outscored opponents 162-20 this year and have won 19 straight games overall. That, of course, includes last year’s state championship. MORE HS FOOTBALL. Center Point...
Misapplied herbicide to cause ‘slow burn’ of greens, temporarily close Ross Bridge golf course
The Robert Trent Jones golf course at the Ross Bridge resort in Hoover will close temporarily because a mixture of chemicals was mistakenly applied to most of the greens and is expected to kill the grass. John Cannon, chairman of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Trail,...
