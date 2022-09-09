Read full article on original website
State OKs $20M for Syracuse airport expansion; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
CNY high school drops Indians as nickname
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
All-CNY runner commits to defending national champion
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
Orange Weekly: SU’s Garrett Shrader, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell offer different QB styles (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Saturday’s matchup between Syracuse football and the Purdue Boilermakers will offer up opposite styles of quarterback play at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader is throwing at one of the most accurate clips in the country and is a threat with his feet as well.
Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
Syracuse screenwriter makes TV breakthrough with ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Kayla Skipper. Skipper, a 2011 graduate of Hannibal High School who lives in Syracuse, just made a breakthrough in television with her first scripted episode of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on PBS KIDS. Her episode, titled “Daniel Goes to Day Camp,” aired last week with her name appearing in the credits as a co-writer with Alexandra Cassel Schwartz, a co-head writer who’s worked on the TV show for more than four years.
Chris Elmore receives touching note from Wake Forest coach following season-ending injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
Professional soccer player takes over as coach at alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
Poll results: See which Week 2 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have voted for Jamesville-DeWitt at Nottingham to be the football game we shoot Friday night. J-D and Nottingham received 38 more votes than the matchup between Class AA foes Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy.
CNY Athletes in College: A Baldwinsville soccer player and 46 more updates
Something reminded Simone Neivel of her high school soccer career at Baldwinsville last week. Neivel, now a junior on SUNY Cortland’s women’s soccer team, earned SUNYAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week recognition after accounting for all the Red Dragons’ scoring in a 4-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Saturday.
Is Syracuse’s Thornden Park for people or for cars? (Your Letters)
When I look at the images shown on Syracuse.com of how Thornden Park looked in 1936 (“The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy,” Aug. 9, 2022), it truly feels like I am looking at a world-class park; there are pathways and gardens abundant. I can only imagine it as a respite for the people in Syracuse to take a leisurely walk after work, on a sunny day, or even as a destination to have a picnic. And then I think about it now, and am horrified at what it has turned into, a stream of roads with mere islands for people.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse football trailing Notre Dame in national power ratings is total joke
To me and many other Syracuse football fans, the only national rankings that truly matter come at the end of the season. Hopefully, following a bowl-game berth and subsequent victory, the Orange will find itself highly rated in the major top-25 polls and in national rankings from other sources. But...
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of the Week 1?
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a spectacular showing in Week 1, Fowler’s Devonayre Priester has been voted the Section III football player of the week. Fowler’s junior running back ran the ball six times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 44-14 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
