POLITICO
Hochul gives up emergency powers
As of midnight, New York’s emergency declaration for the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would not extend the executive order granting her emergency powers, opting to let it lapse instead of renewing it as she has been doing each month. The emergency powers have become...
Newsom signs bill to make tech companies protect kids online
Two fiercely debated social media bills will become law in California.
Gas prices falling across U.S., but not in California
Experts say high prices are largely due to refinery issues but could still spell trouble for Democrats.
POLITICO
Newsom goes on air
THE BUZZ: It can become hard to differentiate the ballot initiative deluge as Californians get bombarded with advertisements. But only one appeal will feature Gov. Gavin Newsom himself. The governor cut his first ballot initiative television spot of the cycle to help defeat Proposition 30, an electric-vehicle-funding tax hike on...
POLITICO
DeSantis draft effort pushes ahead after campaign finance watchdog deadlocks
A high-spending effort to draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into the 2024 presidential race has promised to forge ahead with an unusual attempt to boost his would-be campaign, after the Federal Election Commission deadlocked on a request for guidance about whether the strategy was legal. The group, Ready for Ron,...
POLITICO
Weekslong boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said. “We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference. But a state health department official, Jim Craig, said concerns remain about copper and lead levels...
