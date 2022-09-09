ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

POLITICO

Hochul gives up emergency powers

As of midnight, New York’s emergency declaration for the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would not extend the executive order granting her emergency powers, opting to let it lapse instead of renewing it as she has been doing each month. The emergency powers have become...
HEALTH
POLITICO

Newsom goes on air

THE BUZZ: It can become hard to differentiate the ballot initiative deluge as Californians get bombarded with advertisements. But only one appeal will feature Gov. Gavin Newsom himself. The governor cut his first ballot initiative television spot of the cycle to help defeat Proposition 30, an electric-vehicle-funding tax hike on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
New Jersey State
POLITICO

Weekslong boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital

A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said. “We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference. But a state health department official, Jim Craig, said concerns remain about copper and lead levels...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

