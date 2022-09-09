Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
Roman Reigns Addresses the “Suffering Succotash” Promo Line From 2015
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his infamous promos from the past, including the “suffering succotash” line from 2015. “The biggest one, I’ve had just some crappy promos, you get in early, you don’t have any equity, I wanna say something right now, I ain’t saying it, but 10 years ago, if Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re saying this, and it’s highlighted, then you’re gonna say it, and I said some crazy stuff. The suffering succotash. I don’t even remember, I just remember suffering succotash. And it was literally like eight years ago. I mean, I delivered some really good work over the past few years, and they’ll still be like suffering succotash. It’s just one of those deals.”
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio
One of the matches that has already been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is Edge competing against Dominik Mysterio. After his match against Veer on the episode of Raw that aired on June 6, Dominik will compete in his first televised singles match. This match will take...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
Former Referee Jimmy Korderas Explains Why AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE on TV
WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed MJF’s references to WWE during the September 7th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in a video that was posted to his Twitter account. Korderas provided an explanation as to why AEW should stop referencing WWE. “I know I’ve talked about this in the past,...
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. During Monday’s RAW, SKY and Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August. The first match ended in a controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time. Rodriguez and Aliyah went on to win the tournament.
Anthony Bowens Speaks Out About the Fan Reaction to The Acclaimed at AEW All Out
The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) attempted to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, but they were unsuccessful. Throughout the entirety of the match, the fans cheered on the challengers. Bowens recently spoke...
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
Diamond Dallas Page on Why Enzo Amore Was Accused of Rape in 2018 but Never Arrested
Diamond Dallas Page discussed a wide variety of subjects while appearing on his podcast, DDP Snake Pit. During the podcast, DDP said he knew the story of the incident where Enzo was accused of rape in 2018:. “I know the story. The woman who said he, she didn’t use the...
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed
On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Speculation on Potential Lawsuits From CM Punk’s Altercation With The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented about the...
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has to Be Re-Evaluated Following Braun Strowman’s WWE Return
Former WWE superstar EC3 spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall about Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross’ return to WWE and what it means for the Control Your Narrative promotion. EC3 was asked what he thought about Triple H taking over creative in WWE:. “What I noticed about...
