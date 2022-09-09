Read full article on original website
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have voted for Jamesville-DeWitt at Nottingham to be the football game we shoot Friday night. J-D and Nottingham received 38 more votes than the matchup between Class AA foes Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy.
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
The Bishop Grimes boys soccer team staked their claim to the coveted “Bishop Cup” after defeating Bishop Ludden 1-0 in Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League matchup. The Cobras won their third-straight match after starting the season with two losses.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team showed their offensive prowess with a 6-1 win over Baldwinsville on Tuesday night. The Northstars were led by Christina Wagner, who scored three goals and assisted on another. Shannon Brown added two goals for the team and Nicole Conklin knocked in another.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer defeated Phoenix 1-0 Tuesday night thanks to a goal late in the first half from Tristan Allen. The goal was Allen’s first of the year and helped the Trojans improve to 2-1-1 on the season. >> Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 2): New...
Something reminded Simone Neivel of her high school soccer career at Baldwinsville last week. Neivel, now a junior on SUNY Cortland’s women’s soccer team, earned SUNYAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week recognition after accounting for all the Red Dragons’ scoring in a 4-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Saturday.
Cazenovia and Manlius Pebble Hill played each other tough in an Onondaga High School League girls tennis contest on Wednesday. In the end, the result was 4-3 in favor of the Lakers.
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a spectacular showing in Week 1, Fowler’s Devonayre Priester has been voted the Section III football player of the week. Fowler’s junior running back ran the ball six times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 44-14 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Home games with Duke and North Carolina highlight Syracuse’s ACC schedule, which the conference released on Tuesday. The Tar Heels come to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while the Blue Devils come to the Dome on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those games will...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sometimes things are bigger than football. Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse football captain Chris Elmore shared a handwritten note he’d received from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson to Twitter. In the note, Clawson expresses his respect for Elmore as a player and his sympathy the sixth-year senior will miss the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 45. Sunny and cooler. See the 5-day forecast. NICE CATCH: A young fan is happy after catching one of the T-shirts thrown into the crowd at Wednesday night’s Syracuse Mets game. Once again, local fans got to see one of baseball’s biggest stars as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer made a rehab start for Syracuse. Game story, photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Saturday’s matchup between Syracuse football and the Purdue Boilermakers will offer up opposite styles of quarterback play at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader is throwing at one of the most accurate clips in the country and is a threat with his feet as well.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Max Scherzer overpowered Triple-A batters in his rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night, striking out seven of the 15 batters he faced in nearly four innings of work. The three-time Cy Young winner allowed three hits, a walk and one run off a...
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
