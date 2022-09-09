The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is going to get an updated version of her WWE theme song very soon. Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, the lead singer of Motionless in White, revealed today on Twitter that he recently recorded vocals for Ripley’s new WWE theme song, which will be made available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music next Monday, September 19. The new theme song is called “Demon In Your Dreams,” and it was actually performed for the first time a few months ago when Ripley joined The Judgment Day. However, the full version of the song is just now being made available to the public.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO