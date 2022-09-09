Read full article on original website
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
PWMania
Spoilers: Top Matches Revealed for AEW Grand Slam Dynamite and Rampage Episodes
Both the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be broadcast from New York City next Wednesday and the Grand Slam Rampage will feature top matches. The Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens will serve as the setting for both of the episodes which are each two hours long. Chris...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed
On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Set to Receive Updated WWE Theme Song, Ripley Teases Live Performance
The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is going to get an updated version of her WWE theme song very soon. Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, the lead singer of Motionless in White, revealed today on Twitter that he recently recorded vocals for Ripley’s new WWE theme song, which will be made available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music next Monday, September 19. The new theme song is called “Demon In Your Dreams,” and it was actually performed for the first time a few months ago when Ripley joined The Judgment Day. However, the full version of the song is just now being made available to the public.
