Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed

On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Rhea Ripley Set to Receive Updated WWE Theme Song, Ripley Teases Live Performance

The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is going to get an updated version of her WWE theme song very soon. Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, the lead singer of Motionless in White, revealed today on Twitter that he recently recorded vocals for Ripley’s new WWE theme song, which will be made available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music next Monday, September 19. The new theme song is called “Demon In Your Dreams,” and it was actually performed for the first time a few months ago when Ripley joined The Judgment Day. However, the full version of the song is just now being made available to the public.
