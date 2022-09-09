Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City OKs pact for interim manager
CALIFORNIA CITY — With the departure of City Manager Doug Dunford, on Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with a former city executive to serve as interim city manager while recruitment of Dunford’s replacement continues. Jim Hart has been working for the past seven years as...
Antelope Valley Press
Duck race ‘quacks’ the record
PALMDALE — A little rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the approximately 1,200 attendees who turned out for the 17th annual Antelope Valley Duck Race, as it marked another record-breaking year. The event was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs...
Antelope Valley Press
Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale considers additional stipends
PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
Antelope Valley Press
Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale
PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
Antelope Valley Press
Rex Parris travels to Japan for exhibition
Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy. Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States....
Antelope Valley Press
Rain punishes Lake Hughes motorists
LAKE HUGHES — Rain from a slow moving thunderstorm caused mudslides in Lake Hughes, Sunday evening, that stranded dozens of motorists and forced authorities to close roads in the area. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m., Sunday, in the 20052 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Antelope Valley Press
Gun report prompts lockdown
LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC green lights Commons building
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Bakersfield Californian
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
Antelope Valley Press
Marauders lose to Rio Hondo
LANCASTER — Following the Antelope Valley College women’s volleyball team’s loss to Rio Hondo College, three different players basically said the same thing. “Whenever we lose points, we get mentally down on ourselves,” outside hitter Kyla Dothard said. “At times we tend to shut down.”
Antelope Valley Press
Rosamond shooting victim is identified
ROSAMOND — Kern County officials have identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting as Eric Castillo, 22. Two juveniles were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, as part of the investigation into the shooting.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale OKs pact for interim attorney
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract for Interim Attorney Scott Porter, who has been working in the position, since June. The contract is with Porter’s firm, Jones & Mayer, and is retroactive to July 1. It expires, on Jan. 31, in order to allow the newly seated Council, following the November election, to make a decision as to legal services.
Antelope Valley Press
Royals alone at top
QUARTZ HILL — It is still early in the Golden League season, but the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team made an early statement in its quest for another league title. The Royals, the defending league champions, swept rival Highland in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 25-9 on Tuesday night at Quartz Hill High School before a sizable, raucous crowd.
Antelope Valley Press
District gets help with VP searches
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will turn to executive search firm PPL Inc. for the second time in two years to assist with the search for a vice president of Human Resources and a vice president of Student Services. The California-based firm previously helped the District...
Comments / 0