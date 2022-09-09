Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
kmaland.com
Shen traffic stop leads to drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 19-year-old Logan Marie Scott of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday morning for possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 48 and B Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.
Update: Cass County Man in Custody on Assault and Other Charges
(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic. According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.
KETV.com
La Vista police arrest fraud suspect following car, hotel chase
LA VISTA, Neb. — La Vista police said they chased a fraud suspect through the Embassy Suites hotel Tuesday afternoon. Police said the trouble started at a nearby Boot Barn this afternoon, where 38-year-old Derrick Phipps and 32-year-old Lindsay Cayou tried to use a stolen card. The credit card's...
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked for attempted burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
WOWT
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman booked for OWI
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was booked for drunk driving charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Mary Helen Hughes was arrested around 10 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense -- a class D felony. Authorities say the arrest comes after an investigation at the scene of a traffic stop conducted by officers in the 1300 block of West Nisha Road.
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
UPDATE: Council Bluffs Police locate missing 15-year-old on Wednesday
Council Bluffs Police located 15-year-old Logun Neemann on Wednesday night after a search was requested.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests over the weekend. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton of Red Oak on Sunday in the 300 block of E. Elm Street. Deputies transported Hamilton to the Montgomery County Jail and charged her with 5th – degree theft in connection with an accident on August 26 in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Authorities held Athea on a $300.00 bond.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
Adams County Arrest Reports
On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
