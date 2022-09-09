Read full article on original website
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says
A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Father Fatally Shot 5-Year-Old Daughter, Injured 8-Year-Old Son After Mom Kissed Them Goodnight: Sheriff
Mere moments after their mother put them to bed, a young girl and boy were shot by their father, according to deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida. The 5-year-old sister died, and the 8-year-old brother survived, but with a grievous wound to his head, court documents say. Authorities identified the defendant...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Missing Child Was Hidden Inside Teacher's Home: Sheriff
The teacher allegedly picked up the teen and concealed him "inside her home while having knowledge of his missing" status, the sheriff's office said.
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Child, 12, Shoots 13-Year-Old at California School
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after shooting another boy, 13, at a school in California, authorities say. The victim was in a stable condition after the shooting at Madison Park Academy on Monday afternoon, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. “It saddens me to think a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong added. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying, ‘Your kid’s been shot.’ It’s the worst call you can get.” It’s not clear if the shooter attended the school where the incident unfolded, according to reports. Armstrong said officers took the shooter into custody “quickly and safely” after the shooting.Read it at NBC News
Popculture
Singer Accused of Shooting at Ex-Husband's Girlfriend
A singer in Memphis is accused of shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend over the weekend. According to WREG, Stefanie Bolton-Bernard confronted a woman and her friend outside of a Hotworxs Gym. Bolton-Bernard was "yelling obscenities" at the women and then beating on the woman's car, her windows and screaming. The woman...
Body discovered in submerged car confirmed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni, police say
The body found inside a submerged car in Northern California Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago, police said.
Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say
A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
insideedition.com
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
1 Oklahoma deputy dead and another wounded while serving eviction papers
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody Monday, accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, and opening fire on authorities during a highway chase, officials said. The gunfire erupted after Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies tried serving eviction papers at a home southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters.
Bodycam footage shows Ohio officers fatally shooting Black man in his bed
Ohio police released body camera footage this week showing officers fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man who was asleep when they broke into his room. Several officers with the Columbus Police Department broke into the home of Donovan Lewis around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday for the execution of a felony search warrant.
California sheriff's deputy accused of killing married couple
Devin Williams, Jr., 24, surrendered hours after allegedly shooting a couple to death inside their Dublin home. KNTV's Cheryl Hurd reports.Sept. 8, 2022.
Mummified body discovered in bathtub by police investigating burglary attempt in Arizona
The remains found by police in Arizona are suspected to belong to a 60-year-old woman who had been living at the residence for about eight years.
