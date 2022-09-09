ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Law & Crime

Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
TheDailyBeast

Child, 12, Shoots 13-Year-Old at California School

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after shooting another boy, 13, at a school in California, authorities say. The victim was in a stable condition after the shooting at Madison Park Academy on Monday afternoon, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. “It saddens me to think a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong added. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying, ‘Your kid’s been shot.’ It’s the worst call you can get.” It’s not clear if the shooter attended the school where the incident unfolded, according to reports. Armstrong said officers took the shooter into custody “quickly and safely” after the shooting.Read it at NBC News
OAKLAND, CA
Popculture

Singer Accused of Shooting at Ex-Husband's Girlfriend

A singer in Memphis is accused of shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend over the weekend. According to WREG, Stefanie Bolton-Bernard confronted a woman and her friend outside of a Hotworxs Gym. Bolton-Bernard was "yelling obscenities" at the women and then beating on the woman's car, her windows and screaming. The woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
