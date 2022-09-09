Prairie Farm church to celebrate 150th anniversary

United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm will be celebrating 150 years on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the selected theme, 150 Years of Serving the Lord.

During the 150th anniversary, church service music will be provided by Cornerstone and the United Lutheran Church Cherub Choir. After the church service, a pork loin dinner will be served. Many guests and former pastors have been invited to attend this 150th anniversary celebration of United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm.

To follow is a look back at the past 150 years:

Its roots run deep as the first service was held in Christian Johnson’s home on Aug. 29, 1872, formed by a group of early pioneer settlers. It was at this time that the Norwegian Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm was formed and was later called First Lutheran. An initial church parsonage was built in 1880 and replaced in 1894 and a church building was constructed in 1887.

Near the time of the Norwegian Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm establishment, Akers Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran was formed on Nov. 9, 1872.

In 1876, the Ebenezer Methodist Church of Prairie Farm was organized and identified as the first Methodist church in Barron County. Eighteen years later, in 1894, the Solum Church was built. In 1897 they celebrated their 25th anniversary. On June 10, 1936, the name “Solum” was changed to First Lutheran of Prairie Farm.

Then, on May 14, 1947, the two Lutheran Churches of Prairie Farm identified as Akers Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church and Solum Church combined and the name of United Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm was born. Ridgeland Lutheran Congregation purchased the church building of First Lutheran Church in 1948. A new church parsonage was dedicated in May of 1961.

It was on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1964, that a fire destroyed the United Lutheran Church building. The fire started around 2 p.m. and no one was in the building. Services continued to be held after the fire in Austin Murray’s shed in Prairie Farm. With a spirit of faith, hope and resiliency, a new building was constructed and on Dec. 1, 1964, the cornerstone for the new church was laid and dedicated on Oct. 31, 1965. Building committee members included Austin Murray (congregational president), Thorfin Thompson, Otto Singerhouse, Willis Norberg, Irvin Stole, Vern Amundson, Morris Borgen, Rolland Quarderer, Henry Oakland, along with Pastor Leland Bottjen.

An array of ministers has served the church, including Pastor M.C. Thompson, Pastor Lee Bottjen, Pastor Carl Buettemeier, Pastor Orion Anderson, Pastor Luther Monson, Pastor Obed Anderson, Pastor Oz Twedt, Pastor Jennifer (Elmquist) LaRue, Pastor Shelly Schultz, Pastor Julie Brenden (Interim), Pastor Erin Koster, Pastor Mark Hall and Pastor Sara Feld who currently serves. A call was extended to her in summer 2021 to serve as the pastor to the People of United Lutheran in Prairie Farm and she began her ministry with them on Nov. 28, 2021.

Feld comments, “Arriving for my first visit to Prairie Farm and with the people of United Lutheran Church, I quickly realized where God was calling me, but it took me a while to understand and recognize why God wanted me in this place. I joked to people that it was the trees that brought me back to Wisconsin, and I soon realized it was the analogy of a tree that brought me to United. You know those strong oak trees that sway and move with the strong winds but remain fully grounded? That is United and the community of Prairie Farm. We see the strong trunk of the tree (the building). We see the branches that reach out in many directions (the ministries that come from the building). We see the leaves that bud and grow and change color over time and even die (the people). But the life of that tree comes from what we cannot see — the nourishment that flows throughout the tree and it all comes from the roots. Those roots are the foundation of the tree and we know those roots come from God and are the people who came before us — the people whose faith in Jesus Christ has made this church, within this community, so strong and vital. And while the wind blows and the tree sways, it continues to be a place for all God’s creatures to gather and worship our creator.”

United Lutheran Church Council President Roger Norberg shares his reflective thoughts, “We often hear the phrase “We stand on the shoulders of those before us.” At times, those before us are aptly termed “giants.” At United Lutheran there have been many giants that I remember who fit that term. These simple words, recognition and thank you, are meaningful for us all. I continue to be heartened and often amazed by the members of United Lutheran, certainly including the ongoing service; dedication; and gifts, toward making this church a good place. It has been and is my continuing honor to be involved with the “giants” including our Savior, Jesus Christ.”