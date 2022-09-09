ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot homes: 4 Denver-area homes for sale starting at $595K

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 6 days ago

This week's Hot Homes roundup offers a mix of unique townhouses, modern mid-century homes and more.

5144 W. 123rd Pl. — $595,000

Why we love it: Two is the magic number at this Broomfield beauty, which offers two living spaces and two large decks for gathering — plus a park less than two blocks away.

  • Neighborhood: Country Vista
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1774 square feet
  • Listed by: Jen Larsen at The Strickland Group
  • Features: Hardwood floors throughout, fresh carpet and paint, garden shed, same-level bedrooms and backyard fire pit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcY2l_0hoR7sXX00
5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4D8P_0hoR7sXX00 5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKWg9_0hoR7sXX00
5144 W. 123rd Pl. Photo courtesy of Next Door Photos

4455 Zenobia St. — $695,000

Why we love it: This bright and cheery charmer boasts French doors leading to a private room that can be converted into a rental, home office or special space to pamper guests.

  • Neighborhood: Berkeley
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,083 feet
  • Listed by: Kelly Reed and Susie Best at milehimodern
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fenced-in backyard with patio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fntc_0hoR7sXX00
4455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA3HW_0hoR7sXX00 455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI82j_0hoR7sXX00
4455 Zenobia St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2665 Yates St. — $825,000

Why we love it: From its updated exterior to modern touches throughout, nothing about this beautiful brick home feels outdated, despite its 1954 construction.

  • Neighborhood: Sloan Lake
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,616 square feet
  • Listed by: Jon Mottern at Compass-Denver
  • Features: Refinished floors and front porch, updated kitchen, finished basement, covered back patio and spacious backyard with large tree.
  • Of note: This listing is pending, but accepting back-up offers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY2tO_0hoR7sXX00
2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scJ3a_0hoR7sXX00 2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDJ1s_0hoR7sXX00
2665 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Compass - Denver

2531 Lawrence St. – $899,000

Why we love it: This unique and elegant townhouse in the heart of one of Denver's trendiest neighborhoods has multiple balconies, tons of windows and an outdoor deck to keep you connected to the outdoors.

  • Neighborhood: RiNo
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,882 square feet
  • Listed by: Tara Wendt at milehimodern
  • Features: Refinished hardwood floors, two-car attached garage, high ceilings, open-air skylight, outdoor deck, stylish kitchen and large primary bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tavfw_0hoR7sXX00 2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWwda_0hoR7sXX00 2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AH3E4_0hoR7sXX00 2531 Lawrence St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Axios' Brianna Crane contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

What to do this weekend: 🍺 Oktoberfest edition

The official Oktoberfest beer bacchanal opens Saturday in Munich, Germany — but you won't have to travel to be part of the celebration. What to know: More than a dozen local breweries and restaurants are hosting their own parties for the celebration that runs through Oct. 3. Here are...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Our favorite bites from the Denver Food and Wine Festival

The foodie extravaganza known as the Denver Food and Wine Festival ended Saturday with a grand tasting of the city's best eats.Here are our favorite bites and sips from the four-day event that returned after a pandemic hiatus.John's pick: The premier event of the week — the decadent, five-course Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser — offered too many delicious dishes to recount. The one I'm still talking about is the 20-ish layer lasagna from Tavernetta executive chef Cody Cheetham. Rich, but silky smooth with beautiful thin ribbons of pasta, it was divine.Next favorite was a Grand Tasting bite of chocolate...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

5 new restarurants to try on Denver's food and drink scene

Despite persistent problems facing local restaurants, Denver's dining scene is sprouting new spots to sip and eat citywide.Driving the news: Pirate Alley Boucherie — a new po'boy joint serving sandwiches, charcuterie and small plates — opens Thursday, for lunch only, on the ground floor of LoDo's historic Ice House building at 1801 Wynkoop St. Behind the seasonally driven deli are Katy and Kyle Foster, the previous owners of Julep, a Southern eatery in RiNo that closed during the pandemic. 🧇 Union Station is now home to Wafels & Dinges, a New York City chain known for its Belgian-style waffles...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado restaurants see reservations increase from pre-pandemic levels, new data shows

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsJust in time for the Denver Food and Wine Festival this week, new data will give the restaurant industry a reason to toast.State of play: For the first time, reservations booked through the OpenTable service exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period, according to figures from the company.By the numbers: In Colorado, reservations are up 26% over 2019 numbers, and in Denver they increased 21%. Both exceeded the national growth.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could finally be ending

The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could be quieting after at least three years of back and forth.Driving the news: Westside Investment Partners — the owner of the 155-acre site that's been at the center of a yearslong debate — revealed new renderings for the area at a public meeting Wednesday evening. The plans received no major opposition from a packed audience — many of whom were neighborhood residents.Why it matters: The feud over the land's fate has reflected the rising tension between preservation and development as the city grows and its affordable housing crisis deepens.Details:...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Things to do in Denver this weekend | Sept. 9-11

Fall is almost in the air, with this weekend’s cooler temperatures providing a welcoming reprieve from the heat. And there are plenty of activities to check out this weekend. ⚾ The Rockies begin a three-game weekend series with the division rivals Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, with tickets at Coors Field starting as low as $8.🎸 The Westword Music Showcase kicks off Friday, with a variety of shows returning to venues across the RiNo Art District. Headliners The Flaming Lips will play Mission Ballroom Outdoors on Saturday. Tickets start at $45. 🌶️ Morrison Road will host the Westwood Chile...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Mister Oso lands in Wash Park with DIY pan-Latin taco platters

After months of restoration efforts, Juan Padro's Denver restaurant empire expanded by one in mid-August with the birth of his second Mister Oso location in the corner formerly inhabited by Ogden Street South. The space: The new eatery is a feast for the eyes, with a big, celebratory splash of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#French
Axios Denver

Denver sheriffs could see $7,000 bonus

The union representing Denver sheriffs wants to change its collective bargaining agreement with the city to provide $7,000 retention bonuses.Why it matters: The bonuses are an attempt to keep staff members as the agency faces vacancies prompted by pandemic-era labor fluctuations and challenges hiring people, like other law enforcement departments.The proposed changes include a 4% overall raise starting next year — up 1% from the previously negotiated increase — and a higher overtime rate when needed to make up for staffing shortages. A deputy's salary ranges from $62,458 to $87,033 a year, according to city data.What they're saying: "We have...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

The most popular EVs in Denver show why adoption is slow

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosElectric vehicles are still a tough sell in Colorado with limited options and scarce chargers holding back potential buyers.Driving the news: A recent report from S&P Global Mobility says EVs make up just 6.6% of all cars in Denver.Colorado counts about 61,500 registered EVs on the road, which is 1% of total registrations, figures show.Why it matters: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicles, Axios' Joanne Muller writes. In fact, the EV revolution has barely begun in the U.S. and it's playing out in super-slow motion — even in places...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver homebuyers are getting richer and driving up home prices

Denver homebuyers make more money than they did pre-pandemic. Yes, but: It's still not enough to cover the rise in home prices over the last two years. By the numbers: Denver posted the 36th-largest increase in homebuyer incomes in the nation between 2019 and 2021, according to a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the country's largest metros.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver home sellers dropped their prices in July as market cools off

Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsNearly 60% of all home sellers in the Denver area discounted their initial asking prices — one of several indicators the city's red-hot housing market is cooling off. By the numbers: In July, 58% of home listings dropped their asking prices, compared to 36% last 2021, according to Redfin. That gives the Mile High City the second-highest share of home listings with price decreases for the month of the top 97 metro areas in the U.S.The big picture: Redfin cited Denver as having the seventh-fastest cooling housing market in the country, based on changes in inventory, price drops and several factors. What they're saying: "My advice to sellers is to price their home correctly from the start, accept that the market has slowed and understand that it may take longer than 30 days to sell," Boise Redfin agent Shauna Pendleton said in the report.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Axios Denver

Denver spends millions to bring downtown back to life

The Downtown Denver Partnership is getting ready to roll out a major public relations campaign to boost the city's image and convince people to come back downtown. Why it matters: Local leaders project that daytime traffic may never return beyond 80% of pre-pandemic levels, as people now commonly work from home. This necessitates a new way of thinking about the downtown market, its workforce, how to sustain visitor traffic and regain sales tax generation.Driving the news: Denver's city council on Monday voted to allocate $2.4 million of American Rescue Plan aid for the Downtown Denver Partnership to design and...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Family seeks answers in fatal Clear County sheriff shooting

The parents of a man who was fatally shot in June by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy near Silver Plume, Colorado, are demanding that the officer involved be held accountable.Driving the news: The family of Christian Glass, 22, is calling attention to his death after the family's lawyers released body-worn camera footage. His mother Sally said she wants the deputy involved to be prosecuted.What happened: Glass called emergency services on June 10 seeking roadside assistance. The newly released video shows responding deputies demanding that Glass step out of the vehicle.Details: After roughly 70 minutes of negotiating with Glass to...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale around Denver starting at $675K

This week's hot homes roundup features four properties with light-filled interiors, inviting outdoor spaces and elegant designs. 2052 W. 66th Ave. — $675,000Why we love it: This home's bright and airy kitchen and quaint private patio make it a steal at this price. Neighborhood: Midtown at Clear Creek Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,172 square feet Listed by: Heidi Cox at milehimodernFeatures: Open kitchen, finished basement with recreation room, primary suite with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom, and a two-car garage. 2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern 2052 W. 66th Ave. Photo courtesy of milehimodern 2961...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

State Rep. Leslie Herod is running for Denver mayor

State Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat, is running for mayor of Denver, positioning herself as a frontrunner in a growing field of candidates. Why it matters: Herod, who represents Denver in the Legislature, is known for progressive policies, including championing a law that helped change police officers' use of force and requiring on-duty law enforcement to use body cameras. She was long rumored to be running for the seat opening as term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock vacates the position. Her candidacy means there are now three high-profile women running to be the city's chief executive. Of note: Council member Debbie Ortega...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Chipotle tests its new, spicy chicken in Denver

Chipotle Mexican Grill has started testing its new chicken al pastor in a limited run in Denver and Indianapolis. Details: The new flavor includes a blend of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers and pineapple, topped with cilantro and fresh lime juice, the fast-casual chain says. Al pastor is a Mexican...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

What's the most cost-effective way to get to the airport? It's not the A-Line train.

Data: Axios research; Note: Costs are for three-day round-trip transportation; Tory Lysik/AxiosThe free rides for RTD trains to the airport are over.Now it no longer makes financial sense to take the train, an Axios Denver analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost to take the light rail to the airport — $21 roundtrip — is a barrier to boosting ridership. RTD's bus and train rates are the highest in the nation among major metro areas.Moreover, when it's typically faster and cheaper to drive and park at Denver International Airport, it makes it harder to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.How we...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

How Colorado is tackling a mental health crisis in the restaurant industry

First, the pandemic shut down restaurants. Then, the industry changed overnight. Now, it faces inflation, labor shortages, rising rent costs and lopsided economic rebound.Why it matters: The recurrent crises are threatening the mental health of restaurant workers in profound ways — more than any other industry, says Heather Lundy, a licensed counselor and founder of Khesed Wellness in Denver.Threat level: Most servers, cooks, chefs and others in the hospitality industry are living paycheck to paycheck, and financial insecurity makes dealing with crisis situations more stressful. It also boosts rates of anxiety, addiction, depression and other mental health conditions.The primary impediment...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Why gas prices in Denver will increase in 2024

Denver's persistent smog will force its drivers to pay more for gas starting in summer 2024. Why it matters: The pending price hike is top of mind as the EPA prepares to act this fall and it is putting pressure on Gov. Jared Polis just as he seeks re-election. State...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy