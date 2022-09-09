Spotlight: MCA Denver's Miranda Lash on the museum's big new exhibit

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is gearing up for a massive new exhibit focused on the American South.

What they're saying: "It's really the first time MCA has taken an endeavor like this," Miranda Lash, the MCA Denver Ellen Bruss senior curator, told Axios Denver about its upcoming exhibit.

"The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse," opens on Sept. 16 .

Lash said the exhibit includes works aimed at helping people understand the visual and musical history of the American South through various media — including objects like Bo Diddley's iconic rectangular guitar and CeLo Green's suits.

We caught up with Lash about some of her favorite, local artwork, where she draws inspiration, and what sets the tone for her days.

🎨 Favorite mural in Denver: Artist Eriko Tsogo's new mural at the Center for Visual Arts on Santa Fe Drive. "I think she’s such an amazing artist," Lash said.

🟨 Favorite piece of public art: " Articulated Wall " by Herbert Bayer, who Lash said she recently learned has an extensive Bauhaus legacy in Colorado.

👇 First tap of the day: The New York Times, and the big group text from family in Los Angeles. "I wake up seeing family texts about what an uncle ate last night," Lash said.

🎧 Podcast queue: " How Art is Born ," a podcast from MCA Denver featuring artists discussing their creative process. Its second season debuted this week. "I know I sound biased, but it is so good."

🎵 Streaming: Dua Lipa and Lizzo

📖 Reading list: " A Small Place ," by Jamaica Kincaid, a book she wants to read as she prepares to serve as artistic director for a citywide exhibition in New Orleans .