Read full article on original website
Related
Mapped: America's extreme summer weather of 2022
It was a relentlessly hot summer in much of the U.S., especially across the Plains, Southwest and West, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The big picture: While each month had its own quirks, there were two constants: extreme heat in Texas and Oklahoma...
American Rescue Plan is rescuing police agencies in Colorado
Colorado is directing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money toward law enforcement — a shift from initial pledges to address affordability and health care in the wake of the pandemic. Driving the news: The spending ranges from big to small — $30 million for jail...
Poll: 64% of likely voters in battleground states back marriage equality
Nearly two-thirds of likely voters in battleground states support "protecting the national right to same-sex marriage," according to a Human Rights Campaign poll released Wednesday. Why it matters: The clock is ticking as the Senate inches toward a vote on Democrats' Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right...
The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swelling Mosquito Fire now California's largest wildfire this year
Northern California's Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills swelled to 63,776 acres on Wednesday evening after "critically dry fuels" drove rapid growth, per Cal Fire. Threat level: Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for affected communities northeast of Sacramento as the blaze burned across El Dorado and Placer counties at 20% containment and became the largest recorded in California this year.
A major rail strike is averted for now
A major rail strike has been averted. That’s the early morning statement from the White House. Here’s why this matters: Virtually everything in our country -- from food to gas and retail goods -- relies on the nearly 140,000-mile rail network that expands across 49 states. But the tens of thousands of freight workers and their unions appear to have reached an agreement.
Phoenix metro area leads U.S. in consumer price index jump
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe Phoenix metro area experienced the biggest consumer price index (CPI) increase in the country over the past year — 13%.State of play: That's well above the national average, which increased by 8.3% over the past year, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, the CPI jumped by 0.1% last month after holding steady in July. The Valley's increase is not only the highest in the nation, but it's the highest any metro area in the U.S. has seen in 20 years, Bloomberg reported. Yes, and: Arizona also...
DeSantis sends 2 planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in sending migrants to sanctuary cities, Fox News first reported. Why it matters: It's an escalation of Republican governors' stand-off with President Biden over his immigration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside our hot, soggy summer
Data: NOAA; Maps: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The U.S. experienced its third-hottest summer on record this year on top of historic flash flooding, per a new NOAA report.Zoom in: The Columbus area trended just slightly warmer from June-August, with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the norm (84.3 degrees) and 7.2% higher rainfall (13.65 inches).Between the lines: June had the highest number of 90-degree days recorded since 1999, per the Columbus Dispatch.That includes a stretch with widespread power outages caused by extreme storms.Meanwhile, a soaked July 6 was primarily responsible for our inflated rainfall.The 3.7 inches that fell set a record for that date, and is more than all rainfall in the entire month of June (2.5), August (3.22) and nearly half of July (7.93).Yes, but: While Central Ohio followed the national trends, not all of Ohio did. A swath of southern Ohio was cooler than usual and some northeastern and western parts of the state were drier.Data: NOAA; Maps: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Yes, summer in Minnesota was hotter (and less wet) than usual
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsIt was a hot and dry summer in the Twin Cities, but that wasn't necessarily the case for the rest of the state.Driving the news: Temperatures in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota were one or two degrees above the mean from 1991 to 2020, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report for June, July and August. Why it matters: Those areas were also much drier than usual and plunged back into a drought, where they remain. Yes, but: It was a much different summer in northern Minnesota, where temperatures were closer to normal, and even cooler than usual in the northeast arrowhead. Zoom out: NOAA says the U.S. summer clocked in at an average of 73.9 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above average and the third-hottest summer in 128 years.Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
California's top craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosCalifornia's largest craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021, a year after the pandemic shut down bars and taprooms and crippled the industry. The state of beer: For breweries that produced at least 5,000 barrels in 2021, Farmers Brewing Co. in Princeton (30 miles south of Chico) was the state's fastest growing with a 140% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.San Jose's Gordon Biersch — the fourth largest craft brewer in California, according to the dataset — also saw notable growth, increasing its production by...
North Texas businesses need more data-driven DEI policies, report finds
A new report by the Dallas Regional Chamber found that businesses in North Texas are mostly doing well with parental leave and mental health benefits, but they have a long way to go when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion — often referred to as DEI.Driving the news: The chamber released the 40-page report with Kanarys, a Dallas-based tech company that focuses on diversity and equity policies, at a State of DEI event Tuesday.Why it matters: In 2018, the Urban Institute ranked Dallas at 272 out of 274 of the largest U.S. cities in overall inclusion, 270 for economic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First-time event to lure outdoor rec industry to Arkansas
The Natural State wants to capitalize on the "natural" part of its nickname, and continue to tap into a multibillion-dollar industry — outdoor recreation. What happened: A summit for outdoor rec convened startups, investors and corporations looking to back Bentonville on Wednesday.It was the first-ever "Innovation in Outdoor Recreation Showcase," hosted by Plug and Play Tech Center, a venture capital and networking firm that connects entrepreneurs to investors.Why it matters: A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in outdoor recreation can help sustain and further develop Arkansas' economy by creating jobs, elevating standards of living and supporting other businesses.Yes, and: The industry is...
Fear Factory is a Utah must-do — but be prepared!
Fear Factory opened last week for the Halloween season, and we need to talk about it. Why it matters: The haunted factory at 666 W. 800 South has been listed among the top Halloween attractions in existence, by publications like the Travel Channel, Buzzfeed and the Haunted House Association. If...
Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days
A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days. Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.
Judge blocks Montana's anti-trans birth certificate law
A Montana state judge on Thursday blocked a 2021 state law that would have barred transgender people from changing the gender listed on their birth certificate unless they have undergone gender-affirming surgery. Driving the news: The judge ordered the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate a 2017...
The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois
Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
How record heat and inflation impact Austin breweries
Texas' unseasonably hot summer coupled with rising prices have left some local craft breweries struggling to bounce back from their pandemic-related problems. Why it matters: The pandemic shuttered taprooms and stopped production at many breweries, and local brewers are still regaining their footing. Zoom in: While Austin Beerworks posted a 12% increase in 2021, the local craft brewery has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels. That's a similar trend at other Texas breweries. Of the state's top ten spots based on number of barrels sold, six breweries have yet to reach or surpass their 2019 sales.What they're saying: Blame...
Minnesota nurses return to work after three-day strike
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are going back to work. Driving the news: A three-day strike that led some 15,000 Minnesota nurses to walk off the job over stalled contract negotiations with hospitals ends at 7am Thursday morning.The big picture: There are no signs the two sides are any closer to a resolution than when the strike began. It remains to be seen whether the public pressure from the action, which organizers say was one of the largest nurses' strikes in U.S. history, moves the needle.State of play: Nurses want 30% pay raises over three years and commitments on staffing and...
Des Moines metro schools install vape detection equipment
Some Des Moines metro school districts are spending thousands of dollars on equipment in an effort to stop kids from vaping in school buildings.Driving the news: Waukee plans to purchase eight vape detectors for $1,400 each from Midwest Alarm Services as part of a trial run this year.West Des Moines installed vape detectors at Valley High School in 2021 and spent $1,500 on each one.How it works: They look similar to smoke detectors and don't record any audio or video — making the unobtrusive device available to use in more private areas, like school bathrooms.They pick up chemical changes in...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0