Colorado State

Axios

Mapped: America's extreme summer weather of 2022

It was a relentlessly hot summer in much of the U.S., especially across the Plains, Southwest and West, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The big picture: While each month had its own quirks, there were two constants: extreme heat in Texas and Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Axios

American Rescue Plan is rescuing police agencies in Colorado

Colorado is directing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money toward law enforcement — a shift from initial pledges to address affordability and health care in the wake of the pandemic. Driving the news: The spending ranges from big to small — $30 million for jail...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID

The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
California State
Denver, CO
Oregon State
Washington State
Colorado Government
Utah State
Hawaii State
Axios

Swelling Mosquito Fire now California's largest wildfire this year

Northern California's Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills swelled to 63,776 acres on Wednesday evening after "critically dry fuels" drove rapid growth, per Cal Fire. Threat level: Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for affected communities northeast of Sacramento as the blaze burned across El Dorado and Placer counties at 20% containment and became the largest recorded in California this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

A major rail strike is averted for now

A major rail strike has been averted. That’s the early morning statement from the White House. Here’s why this matters: Virtually everything in our country -- from food to gas and retail goods -- relies on the nearly 140,000-mile rail network that expands across 49 states. But the tens of thousands of freight workers and their unions appear to have reached an agreement.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Phoenix metro area leads U.S. in consumer price index jump

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe Phoenix metro area experienced the biggest consumer price index (CPI) increase in the country over the past year — 13%.State of play: That's well above the national average, which increased by 8.3% over the past year, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, the CPI jumped by 0.1% last month after holding steady in July. The Valley's increase is not only the highest in the nation, but it's the highest any metro area in the U.S. has seen in 20 years, Bloomberg reported. Yes, and: Arizona also...
GAS PRICE
Axios

DeSantis sends 2 planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in sending migrants to sanctuary cities, Fox News first reported. Why it matters: It's an escalation of Republican governors' stand-off with President Biden over his immigration...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Columbus

Inside our hot, soggy summer

Data: NOAA; Maps: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The U.S. experienced its third-hottest summer on record this year on top of historic flash flooding, per a new NOAA report.Zoom in: The Columbus area trended just slightly warmer from June-August, with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the norm (84.3 degrees) and 7.2% higher rainfall (13.65 inches).Between the lines: June had the highest number of 90-degree days recorded since 1999, per the Columbus Dispatch.That includes a stretch with widespread power outages caused by extreme storms.Meanwhile, a soaked July 6 was primarily responsible for our inflated rainfall.The 3.7 inches that fell set a record for that date, and is more than all rainfall in the entire month of June (2.5), August (3.22) and nearly half of July (7.93).Yes, but: While Central Ohio followed the national trends, not all of Ohio did. A swath of southern Ohio was cooler than usual and some northeastern and western parts of the state were drier.Data: NOAA; Maps: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Twin Cities

Yes, summer in Minnesota was hotter (and less wet) than usual

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsIt was a hot and dry summer in the Twin Cities, but that wasn't necessarily the case for the rest of the state.Driving the news: Temperatures in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota were one or two degrees above the mean from 1991 to 2020, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report for June, July and August. Why it matters: Those areas were also much drier than usual and plunged back into a drought, where they remain. Yes, but: It was a much different summer in northern Minnesota, where temperatures were closer to normal, and even cooler than usual in the northeast arrowhead. Zoom out: NOAA says the U.S. summer clocked in at an average of 73.9 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above average and the third-hottest summer in 128 years.Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios San Francisco

California's top craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosCalifornia's largest craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021, a year after the pandemic shut down bars and taprooms and crippled the industry. The state of beer: For breweries that produced at least 5,000 barrels in 2021, Farmers Brewing Co. in Princeton (30 miles south of Chico) was the state's fastest growing with a 140% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.San Jose's Gordon Biersch — the fourth largest craft brewer in California, according to the dataset — also saw notable growth, increasing its production by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Dallas

North Texas businesses need more data-driven DEI policies, report finds

A new report by the Dallas Regional Chamber found that businesses in North Texas are mostly doing well with parental leave and mental health benefits, but they have a long way to go when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion — often referred to as DEI.Driving the news: The chamber released the 40-page report with Kanarys, a Dallas-based tech company that focuses on diversity and equity policies, at a State of DEI event Tuesday.Why it matters: In 2018, the Urban Institute ranked Dallas at 272 out of 274 of the largest U.S. cities in overall inclusion, 270 for economic...
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
Axios NW Arkansas

First-time event to lure outdoor rec industry to Arkansas

The Natural State wants to capitalize on the "natural" part of its nickname, and continue to tap into a multibillion-dollar industry — outdoor recreation. What happened: A summit for outdoor rec convened startups, investors and corporations looking to back Bentonville on Wednesday.It was the first-ever "Innovation in Outdoor Recreation Showcase," hosted by Plug and Play Tech Center, a venture capital and networking firm that connects entrepreneurs to investors.Why it matters: A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in outdoor recreation can help sustain and further develop Arkansas' economy by creating jobs, elevating standards of living and supporting other businesses.Yes, and: The industry is...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Fear Factory is a Utah must-do — but be prepared!

Fear Factory opened last week for the Halloween season, and we need to talk about it. Why it matters: The haunted factory at 666 W. 800 South has been listed among the top Halloween attractions in existence, by publications like the Travel Channel, Buzzfeed and the Haunted House Association. If...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days

A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days. Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Judge blocks Montana's anti-trans birth certificate law

A Montana state judge on Thursday blocked a 2021 state law that would have barred transgender people from changing the gender listed on their birth certificate unless they have undergone gender-affirming surgery. Driving the news: The judge ordered the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate a 2017...
MONTANA STATE
Axios Chicago

The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois

Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Charlotte

How record heat and inflation impact Austin breweries

Texas' unseasonably hot summer coupled with rising prices have left some local craft breweries struggling to bounce back from their pandemic-related problems. Why it matters: The pandemic shuttered taprooms and stopped production at many breweries, and local brewers are still regaining their footing. Zoom in: While Austin Beerworks posted a 12% increase in 2021, the local craft brewery has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels. That's a similar trend at other Texas breweries. Of the state's top ten spots based on number of barrels sold, six breweries have yet to reach or surpass their 2019 sales.What they're saying: Blame...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota nurses return to work after three-day strike

Thousands of Minnesota nurses are going back to work. Driving the news: A three-day strike that led some 15,000 Minnesota nurses to walk off the job over stalled contract negotiations with hospitals ends at 7am Thursday morning.The big picture: There are no signs the two sides are any closer to a resolution than when the strike began. It remains to be seen whether the public pressure from the action, which organizers say was one of the largest nurses' strikes in U.S. history, moves the needle.State of play: Nurses want 30% pay raises over three years and commitments on staffing and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines metro schools install vape detection equipment

Some Des Moines metro school districts are spending thousands of dollars on equipment in an effort to stop kids from vaping in school buildings.Driving the news: Waukee plans to purchase eight vape detectors for $1,400 each from Midwest Alarm Services as part of a trial run this year.West Des Moines installed vape detectors at Valley High School in 2021 and spent $1,500 on each one.How it works: They look similar to smoke detectors and don't record any audio or video — making the unobtrusive device available to use in more private areas, like school bathrooms.They pick up chemical changes in...
WAUKEE, IA
Axios

Axios

