Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsIt was a hot and dry summer in the Twin Cities, but that wasn't necessarily the case for the rest of the state.Driving the news: Temperatures in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota were one or two degrees above the mean from 1991 to 2020, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report for June, July and August. Why it matters: Those areas were also much drier than usual and plunged back into a drought, where they remain. Yes, but: It was a much different summer in northern Minnesota, where temperatures were closer to normal, and even cooler than usual in the northeast arrowhead. Zoom out: NOAA says the U.S. summer clocked in at an average of 73.9 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above average and the third-hottest summer in 128 years.Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO