Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Amtrak Cancels Overnight Service in Missouri, Disruptions from Impending Strike
(MISSOURINET) – Amtrak is canceling all long-distance trains beginning today (THURSDAY)–saying this is to avoid disruptions before an impending rail worker strike later this week. Ashley Byrd reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Panel Discusses Key Recommendations Intended to Boost Teacher Workforce
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri commission is finalizing its recommendations aimed at boosting the state’s teacher workforce. Top recommendations include raising the starting teacher pay and the salary for experienced ones as well as providing more full-ride scholarships to Missouri teacher college students. Lucy Berrier Matheson, with the Hunt Institute, an independent, public education policy nonprofit, says teacher pay has an impact on student success.
northwestmoinfo.com
MDC Offering Grand River Float Trip
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be offering a float trip for those interested along the Grand River later this month. Josh Roller is with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He says they would like for some people to have some experience. Once the float trip begins, there will no...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Unemployment Rate Moves Up Slightly
(Radio Iowa) The state unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percent in August — the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says the increase is mostly tied to students. “That is almost, not entirely, but almost entirely related to individuals going back to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Wisconsin Woman Admits to Being High and Texting When She Struck and Killed a KC cyclist
(MISSOURINET) – A Wisconsin woman has admitted to being high and texting when she struck and killed a cyclist in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Legislature Set to Start Debate – Representative Makes Case for Ag Tax Extension
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature gets to work this (Thursday) morning at 10 A.M. in a special session called by the governor– to address state tax cuts. They met briefly in chambers Wednesday — and this week and next are supposed to agree on a plan to cut the state personal income tax rate and extend a rural agriculture tax break.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DOT Hiring Snow Plow Drivers and Hundreds of Other Winter Jobs
(Radio Iowa) Forecasters say high temperatures should be back in the 80s and 90s for the rest of week, but soon enough, we’ll have to start thinking about winter coats, shovels and snowmelt. Craig Bargfrede, winter operations manager for the Iowa D-O-T, says he’s thinking ahead, too, and is already starting to fill hundreds of seasonal winter positions.
northwestmoinfo.com
Vets Crossing the Country to Raise Awareness About MIAs
(Radio Iowa) Two veterans who call themselves Team Long Road are making their way across Iowa as part of a cross-country journey from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. They’re calling attention to American soldiers who remain missing in action. Justin “J-D” LeHew says he and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer started their journey on June 6th, and last week passed through cities including Dyersville, Manchester and Independence, headed west.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Corn Harvest Inches Forward
5 percent of Missouri’s corn crop is now harvested. That is pacing below normal against the average pace. Here’s Bob Garino with this week’s Crop Progress Report.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Legislature Back in Jefferson City for the Start of a Special Session
The Missouri Legislature is back in Jefferson City for the start of a special session. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Higher Gas Prices Continue to Impact Traffic Volumes
(Radio Iowa) The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to see an impact on traffic levels from gas prices. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says traffic had been coming back after the pandemic, but gas prices started making an impact. “Definitely noticed back in April, started seeing some of those impacts...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ Reading Program is Coming to Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Country music singer Dolly Parton created “Imagination Library” in 1995 to inspire young children to read. Through her program, it gifts books free of charge to kids from birth to age five on a monthly basis. Missouri Office of Childhood Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas says a new state law will allow Missouri to partner with “Imagination Library” to share the cost of this reading effort. The rollout is expected to begin next summer. About 450-thousand Missouri children could sign up to get books each month.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Accused Of Beating Daughter To Death Will Remain In Jail
A St. Joseph man accused of beating his six-year-old daughter to death was denied bail Wednesday. St. Joseph resident 37-year-old Dustin Beechner is accused of beating his daughter, Jozlyn Marie Beechner, to death with a baseball bat. Authorities say the child’s body was found on the roof of her St. Joseph home September 2.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday
Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
Comments / 0