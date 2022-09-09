ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

County Humane Society Cat Colony Reaches Full Capacity

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society has reached capacity, as the shelter continues to work within the City of Jamestown to combat our stray cat problem. Back in April, the Chautauqua County Humane Society teamed up with the City of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County

An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Lancaster Farming

North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’

Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
FRIENDSHIP, NY
wrfalp.com

City Continues to Work on Ways to Address Rising Homelessness

City officials and local organizations are continuing to meet to work on ways to address rising homelessness in Jamestown. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist updated City Council on a meeting held Monday with organizations that are part of the county’s Homeless Coalition including the Salvation Army, UCAN Mission, Chautauqua Opportunities, Southern Tier Environments for Living, UPMC, and more, “What we’ve normally seen in the past is homelessness that includes folks that have been kicked out of shelters or have been sanctioned by the county or other providers for whatever violation of services they provided. We would normally see about 25 to 30, that’s what the last census was of homeless here in the city. We are finding encampments that can be up to 50 to 70 people. And we are trying to work to deal with it.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
Chautauqua County, NY
Society
wrfalp.com

MHA Receives $500,000 Grant to Fight Substance Use Disorder Crisis

The funding was allocated by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which aims to fight the substance use disorder crisis across Appalachia. Schumer and Gillibrand issued a media release saying the grant will provide recovery support, pre-employment development, and vocational training to...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Bemus Point Fall Fest Set for September 16-18

The celebration of autumn will include a street market with over 50 vendors and sidewalk fare, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food and drink specials at the restaurants. For more information, visit facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint.
BEMUS POINT, NY
wrfalp.com

City of Jamestown Facing Lawsuit From One of Its Unions

AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, filed the suit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court. The union had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#Humane Society#The Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
wesb.com

Elm Street Bridge to be Named After Vietnam Veteran

The Bradford City Council authorized the naming of the newly constructed Elm Street Bridge at its meeting Tuesday night. The bridge is officially named “The James Oxley Memorial Bridge” after a Bradford native who gave his life in the Battle of Quang Tri Province in Vietnam. Ken Dubois, Oxley’s former next-door neighbor, petitioned the City to name the bridge after Oxley in August.
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
wnynewsnow.com

Protective Order Sought For Witnesses In Rushdie Attack

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Prosecutors in Chautauqua County are seeking a protective order to preserve witness confidentiality in the stabbing of world-renowned author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution last month. Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court, DA Jason Schmidt argued for a protection order for witness testimony...
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale

This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
wrfalp.com

Michael Grandinetti to perform magic at Reg Lenna on Saturday, Sept. 17

JAMESTOWN – Nationally known magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti will perform live on stage at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Magic of Michael Grandinetti features breathtaking wonders from the magician’s extraordinary career. Legendary magic plots of levitation, escapes, sawing in half, teleportation, and more are re-imagined for today’s audiences, making them more visual, surprising, and even more astounding than ever before. However, audiences don’t just watch the magic, they’re pulled into an interactive experience where everyone in the theater becomes part of the magic.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

O-E School Board Member Charged with Threatening 8-year-old

WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
ELDRED, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy