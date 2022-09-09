Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
County Humane Society Cat Colony Reaches Full Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society has reached capacity, as the shelter continues to work within the City of Jamestown to combat our stray cat problem. Back in April, the Chautauqua County Humane Society teamed up with the City of...
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
Lancaster Farming
North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’
Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
wrfalp.com
City Continues to Work on Ways to Address Rising Homelessness
City officials and local organizations are continuing to meet to work on ways to address rising homelessness in Jamestown. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist updated City Council on a meeting held Monday with organizations that are part of the county’s Homeless Coalition including the Salvation Army, UCAN Mission, Chautauqua Opportunities, Southern Tier Environments for Living, UPMC, and more, “What we’ve normally seen in the past is homelessness that includes folks that have been kicked out of shelters or have been sanctioned by the county or other providers for whatever violation of services they provided. We would normally see about 25 to 30, that’s what the last census was of homeless here in the city. We are finding encampments that can be up to 50 to 70 people. And we are trying to work to deal with it.”
wrfalp.com
MHA Receives $500,000 Grant to Fight Substance Use Disorder Crisis
The funding was allocated by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which aims to fight the substance use disorder crisis across Appalachia. Schumer and Gillibrand issued a media release saying the grant will provide recovery support, pre-employment development, and vocational training to...
wrfalp.com
Bemus Point Fall Fest Set for September 16-18
The celebration of autumn will include a street market with over 50 vendors and sidewalk fare, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food and drink specials at the restaurants. For more information, visit facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint.
wrfalp.com
City of Jamestown Facing Lawsuit From One of Its Unions
AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, filed the suit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court. The union had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract.
wrfalp.com
Over 60 People Come out to Discuss Public Safety, Other Issues at City Council Public Forum
Public safety was just one issue discussed with over 60 people who attended a public forum held by Jamestown City Council Wednesday night. Council President Tony Dolce stated one of his goals has been to hold these kinds of forums outside of the regular council meeting, but the Pandemic put that on hold until now.
wbfo.org
WNY nursing home workers get new contracts, while others threaten to go on five-day strikes
Following a coordinated series of one-day strikes earlier this summer, workers at seven Western New York nursing homes have secured new contracts, but workers at two others are now set to go on even longer strikes. 1199 SEIU, the largest health care union in the country, recently secured new deals...
wrfalp.com
City-Wide Public Forum Tonight at Christ First United Methodist Church
Housing issues as well as public safety issues will be discussed at a City-Wide forum in Jamestown tonight. The forum, which is open to all, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Christ First United Methodist Church at the corner of Lakeview Avenue and Buffalo Street. City officials and City...
wrfalp.com
County Holding Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day September 17
Chautauqua County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day this Saturday, September 17. The County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste will hold the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DPF building at 454 North Work Street in Falconer. The event allows residents to...
wrfalp.com
City Council Considers How to Add Funding to Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program
Jamestown City Council is looking at how to increase funding to a Senior Citizen Home Improvement program while not completely removing funding for another home improvement program. Two resolutions being considered would add an additional $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the Senior Citizen Program and move $500,000 from...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
wesb.com
Elm Street Bridge to be Named After Vietnam Veteran
The Bradford City Council authorized the naming of the newly constructed Elm Street Bridge at its meeting Tuesday night. The bridge is officially named “The James Oxley Memorial Bridge” after a Bradford native who gave his life in the Battle of Quang Tri Province in Vietnam. Ken Dubois, Oxley’s former next-door neighbor, petitioned the City to name the bridge after Oxley in August.
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
wnynewsnow.com
Protective Order Sought For Witnesses In Rushdie Attack
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Prosecutors in Chautauqua County are seeking a protective order to preserve witness confidentiality in the stabbing of world-renowned author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution last month. Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court, DA Jason Schmidt argued for a protection order for witness testimony...
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale
This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
17-year-old female student stabbed at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts
According to police, a 16-year-old female student stabbed a 17-year-old female student while inside a classroom.
wrfalp.com
Michael Grandinetti to perform magic at Reg Lenna on Saturday, Sept. 17
JAMESTOWN – Nationally known magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti will perform live on stage at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Magic of Michael Grandinetti features breathtaking wonders from the magician’s extraordinary career. Legendary magic plots of levitation, escapes, sawing in half, teleportation, and more are re-imagined for today’s audiences, making them more visual, surprising, and even more astounding than ever before. However, audiences don’t just watch the magic, they’re pulled into an interactive experience where everyone in the theater becomes part of the magic.
wesb.com
O-E School Board Member Charged with Threatening 8-year-old
WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
