Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope. Since 2000, flows on the Colorado River have declined 20% and water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead have dropped to less than 30% of their combined storage. With the river overtaxed, Grand Valley farmers in Colorado now face some of the most urgent questions regarding the future of water in Colorado River and the West. Questions about how agriculture, which accounts for about 70% of the state’s Colorado River water use, can be more efficient, whether water can be conserved and banked in Lake Powell and what, if anything, to do about so-called water speculators looking to make a buck from state’s most precious resource.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO