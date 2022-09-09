Read full article on original website
Hanahan High School announces interim head football coach in place of Art Craig
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Steve Blanchard is currently serving as Hanahan High School’s interim football head coach. Art Craig will not be coaching the upcoming game. ABC News 4 reached out to officials with the Berkeley County School District. A spokesperson provided the following statement: "Coach Steve Blanchard...
SC Commissioner of Agriculture visits Ashley Ridge High School's student-raised farm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers made a special visit to Ashley Ridge High School on Tuesday and got an up-close look at an innovative program. The student-led tour took commissioner Weathers to the Fox Ridge Farm where students are raising goats, pigs and...
Lucky Lowcountry woman wins $300K lottery ticket in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A lucky Lowcountry woman hit the $300,000 ticket, beating one-in-a-million odds. “I was speechless,” the winner said after she realized she had won big. The woman bought the ticket at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Discount Store also received...
Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop set for Sept. 15
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — What began as a single haircut for a student of color seven years ago has turned into a full-fledged barbershop. On September 15, the Cougar Cutz Barber Shop located on the College of Charleston campus will celebrate this special occasion with its Grand Opening at 97-A Wentworth Street.
SC Ready scores show CCSD exceeds expectations, but falls short for minority students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The scores are in. According to SC Ready Scores, Charleston County School District (CCSD) is exceeding the state's expectations overall. For example, in English Language Arts, the district is almost 6% above the state's requirements. Superintendent Don Kennedy said that number will increase even more...
Open house & free skating at Carolina Ice Palace in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Ice Palace is hosting its annual open house kickoff party this Saturday, September 16th. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 3 p.m. at 7665 Northwoods Boulevard. Visitors can attend skating and hockey classes. Public skating is free. For more information,...
Colleton Co. School District to host community meeting sessions this fall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District has announced community meetings from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district’s modified calendar, additional learning opportunities for students, and the county’s updated promotion/retention/acceleration policy. If you’d like to attend a session, refer to...
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound alligator out of Lake Marion
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, Alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on Lake Marion. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch. While they fell short of rewriting the record book, Hobday said it was an...
Road closures announced for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival this Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Dream’s Sweet Tea Festival party continues this weekend and with it come road closures. Little Main from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. W. Richardson Avenue between Main Street and S. Cedar from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Visitors leaving the parking garage will...
Summerville's annual pumpkin patch set to open Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane in Summerville is set to open Friday, September 16th. Fall lovers can arrive at 10 a.m. to purchase pumpkins, different flowers, firewood, and much more. The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane's hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m....
Fire destroys mobile home, spreads to nearby woods in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is without a home following a fire involving a mobile home on Smoak Road, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A passerby witnessed the fire and called 911. Crews responded to find the home at the intersection of Our Dream Lane fully involved...
James Island's Terrace Theater celebrates 25 years of business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A newer-style movie theater’s projector hums as it plays newer flicks like this summer’s Top Gun or horror classics like The Shining. “So, what it means most I guess is how it affects people,” notes longtime Terrace Theater owner, Paul Brown. Brown...
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
After starting at $7/hour, 20 year old now owns 20% of Summerville Sonic franchise
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Four years ago, Sonic's parent company, D.L. Rogers Corp, bought the Summerville franchise location and began offering operating partners 20% for each location. Christopher Fiesta started off as a car hop only making $7.25 an hour. But his supervisors recognized his potential early on, and...
Local artist designs official Cooper River Bridge Run poster for 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) announced the official artwork for the 46th annual run this week. The 10k race is scheduled for Saturday, April 1st, 2023. The design was unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mt Pleasant on Tuesday. Park...
CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
'Never had anything this serious': Neighbor describes intense fire at Summerville home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner identified the man found dead after a house fire in Summerville Tuesday night. Willie G. Niemeyer, 67, of Summerville, was found deceased in the sunroom of a home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive, officials say. "I saw the red...
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
