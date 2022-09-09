ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Hanahan High School announces interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Steve Blanchard is currently serving as Hanahan High School’s interim football head coach. Art Craig will not be coaching the upcoming game. ABC News 4 reached out to officials with the Berkeley County School District. A spokesperson provided the following statement: "Coach Steve Blanchard...
Lucky Lowcountry woman wins $300K lottery ticket in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A lucky Lowcountry woman hit the $300,000 ticket, beating one-in-a-million odds. “I was speechless,” the winner said after she realized she had won big. The woman bought the ticket at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Discount Store also received...
Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop set for Sept. 15

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — What began as a single haircut for a student of color seven years ago has turned into a full-fledged barbershop. On September 15, the Cougar Cutz Barber Shop located on the College of Charleston campus will celebrate this special occasion with its Grand Opening at 97-A Wentworth Street.
Open house & free skating at Carolina Ice Palace in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Ice Palace is hosting its annual open house kickoff party this Saturday, September 16th. The event kicks off at noon and ends at 3 p.m. at 7665 Northwoods Boulevard. Visitors can attend skating and hockey classes. Public skating is free. For more information,...
Colleton Co. School District to host community meeting sessions this fall

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District has announced community meetings from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district’s modified calendar, additional learning opportunities for students, and the county’s updated promotion/retention/acceleration policy. If you’d like to attend a session, refer to...
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound alligator out of Lake Marion

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, Alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on Lake Marion. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch. While they fell short of rewriting the record book, Hobday said it was an...
Summerville's annual pumpkin patch set to open Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane in Summerville is set to open Friday, September 16th. Fall lovers can arrive at 10 a.m. to purchase pumpkins, different flowers, firewood, and much more. The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane's hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m....
James Island's Terrace Theater celebrates 25 years of business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A newer-style movie theater’s projector hums as it plays newer flicks like this summer’s Top Gun or horror classics like The Shining. “So, what it means most I guess is how it affects people,” notes longtime Terrace Theater owner, Paul Brown. Brown...
Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
After starting at $7/hour, 20 year old now owns 20% of Summerville Sonic franchise

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Four years ago, Sonic's parent company, D.L. Rogers Corp, bought the Summerville franchise location and began offering operating partners 20% for each location. Christopher Fiesta started off as a car hop only making $7.25 an hour. But his supervisors recognized his potential early on, and...
CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
