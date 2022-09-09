ROCKFORD — The city celebrated on Tuesday the first graduates of a new workforce development program that helped young adults earn jobs with local contractors. The program paired six young Black men and women with a Black-owned construction company to learn the trade while building more than 4,500 feet of sidewalk in the city. All six graduates — Phillip Johnson, Dejuan Ford, Elegence Freeman, Sylvester Williams Jr., Quavion Kimble and Demarea Mabry — were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.

