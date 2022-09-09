Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexican restaurant to fill former Riverside Family Restaurant in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — A new restaurant coming to Riverside Boulevard wants to serve you fresh Mexican cuisine in a cozy atmosphere that feels like home. Mi Placita Mexico Clasico Restaurant is set to fill the space at 1726 E. Riverside Blvd., in a plaza just east of N. Alpine Road. The spot was home to Maid Rite for years and most recently Riverside Family Restaurant, which closed roughly a year ago.
‘A facelift for Rockford’: City celebrates first graduates of new workforce development program
ROCKFORD — The city celebrated on Tuesday the first graduates of a new workforce development program that helped young adults earn jobs with local contractors. The program paired six young Black men and women with a Black-owned construction company to learn the trade while building more than 4,500 feet of sidewalk in the city. All six graduates — Phillip Johnson, Dejuan Ford, Elegence Freeman, Sylvester Williams Jr., Quavion Kimble and Demarea Mabry — were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.
Tinker Swiss Cottage in Rockford set to host fundraiser to ‘preserve the history’
ROCKFORD — Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to help maintain and restore the historic property. The event, titled Tinker Visions in the Gardens Fundraiser, will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Tinker Swiss Cottage, 411 Kent St. It features appetizer pizza from Lino’s, live music and tours of the property.
A rock show, art fair, haunted tour and more: Here are 12 things to do in the Rockford area
LOVES PARK — Looking for something to do in the area this weekend?. You can rock out with Bret Michaels, celebrate art at the 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair, catch a movie on Rockford’s Miracle Mile or illuminate in the glow of Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. Here are...
‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company
ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
Rockford to host 3 public safety town hall meetings
ROCKFORD — The city will host three public safety town hall meetings over the next seven weeks. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Police Chief Carla Redd and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. They will provide an overview of the city’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
78 films from 50 countries: Mosaic World Film Festival unites filmmakers in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Filmmakers from all over the world will fill the Nordlof Center this weekend for the 15th annual Mosaic World Film Festival. Screenings start at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the three-day festival features 78 films in total representing more than 50 countries. Aside from the daily screenings,...
Let’s get spooky: Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia announces annual Witches Ball
CALEDONIA — Halloween is right around the corner, and the Lindberg Pumpkin Patch will host its annual Witches Ball to celebrate. The Pumpkin Patch announced the annual ball will happen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. The event celebrates the spooky season with a haunted shed, dance party, pumpkin train, night wagon rides and kids’ crafts. There will also be appearances from Witch Wanda and Pumpkin Head.
