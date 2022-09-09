Read full article on original website
Related
Annual salary for Minnesota State Fair boss: $350,000
For the Strib, Rochelle Olson reports, “Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year’s fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer’s salary isn’t public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it. As a quasi-governmental operation, the State Fair isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as most state offices. For example, the salaries of state employees and elected officials are public information. The fair is overseen by the State Agricultural Society and doesn’t receive a direct state subsidy. Hammer, who has run the fair for 25 years, operates on a year-to-year contract and his salary comes from operating revenue.”
Weekend picks: Art in the St. Croix Valley; Lucibela; a tribute to Peter Ostroushko
The fall colors are just at the hint of turning, which means it’s time to start planning day trips to take in the natural beauty. A great option is a series of art happenings taking place in the St. Croix Valley, just east of the Twin Cities including Stillwater, Shafer and Marine on St. Croix, Hudson, as well as Osceola in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, lots of great music gigs coming up, including Cape Verdean singer Lucibela at the Cedar, Ray Bonneville at Landmark Live’s return and the Killers. Plus, pay tribute to the late composer and musician Peter Ostroushko, or treat your taste buds and your funny bone with Sod House Theater’s latest dinner theater experiment.
Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth
For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
A snapshot of Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed police budget
The Minneapolis City Council this week began its review of Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed $3.3 billion budget, unveiled last month, which emphasized efforts to bolster the police department’s ranks and improve public safety. The biennial budget proposal – Frey’s first after Minneapolis voters denied a ballot measure in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walz wants tougher penalties for shooters
An MPR News story by Dana Ferguson says, “Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday called for lawmakers to back more public safety spending and tougher sentences for criminals after one person was shot just outside the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, two days after a person was shot at the fair’s Mighty Midway entrance. Walz said Monday night’s victim was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries and that police have a suspect in the shooting, which took place near Como and Snelling avenues just outside the fairgrounds. … Walz called on judges to issue harsher penalties for those involved in shootings, and he renewed his call for lawmakers to approve additional funding for public safety. ‘There’s too many guns on the streets, and 15-year-olds with guns shooting someone or a 20-year-old being shot last night — we have got to make it as difficult as possible for folks to be getting these guns,’ Walz said.”
Fair closes with huge crowds, no resolution to shooting
At MPR News, Brian Bakst says, “This year’s 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair marked a return to normal on the sprawling yet crowded fairgrounds after two summers of pandemic disruption. … The fair was shelved in 2020 amid COVID-19 concern and attendance was way down last year given restrictions and continuing unease. This year, it’s headed for the 2 million mark again, with almost 250,000 showing up Saturday alone.”
State Patrol extends souped-up reckless driver enforcement
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that stepped-up enforcement on Minnesota highways, originally slated to end after August, will continue through the end of the year. Per Bring Me The News’ Tommy Wiita, an Isanti man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 murder of Jeanne “Jeanie” Ann Childs in Minneapolis.
Ellen Hart to be honored at upcoming world mystery book convention in Minneapolis
Culinary-themed lesbian mystery writer Ellen Hart calls Minnesota “a great book state.”. “My editor told me that I should be very grateful that I started as a writer in Minnesota, because there are so many opportunities through the library system, through bookstores, through reviews, through book groups, that kind of thing,” she says. “We are a state that reads, and I think that’s really wonderful.”
RELATED PEOPLE
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
Weekend picks: Gallery events; a play about Assata Shakur; Gary Numan; and more
From the grand opening of Viewpoint Gallery to the 50-year anniversary of Douglas Flanders & Associates, events celebrate both the new and the treasured here in the Twin Cities this weekend. There’s also a visual arts event that uses live painting by Sean Garrison to explore the historical roots of racialized violence. Meanwhile, the Through Our Eyes Festival, a program to support artists of color during the pandemic, highlights two plays to come out of the program; Gary Numan returns after a cancelled show last spring; and the desert rock band Tinariwen visits the Cedar.
Why the Minneapolis Police Department wants drones to help police the streets
The Minneapolis Police Department is developing a plan to add unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to its law enforcement strategy. Police and some proponents of the new equipment say it’ll help MPD bolster its law enforcement capabilities as the department tries to deal with a sustained crime wave amid staffing shortages.
Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications
For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness
The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
Minnesota no-knock searches decline, disparities remain following Locke killing
The use of no-knock searches by police appears to have declined sharply across Minnesota after a Minneapolis officer fatally shot 22-year-old Amir Locke during a raid in February, though stark racial disparities remain in who law enforcement targets. New state data says police and sheriffs carried out an average of...
Environmental justice advocates continue fight against East Phillips public works hub
While the city of Minneapolis moves forward with plans for a public works facility at the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood, advocates who have opposed the plan say they are still fighting. The city on June 30 approved a resolution to move forward with the development. The...
Support truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week – and every week
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 11-17, and while truckers deserve the praise they get this week, there are ways to support them year-round. And we should. Truck drivers have been important to the country ever since the transportation industry emerged, and they support the American way of life in a way few other professionals do. Without truckers, the conveniences that Americans enjoy, and the necessities that we rely on, would be put in jeopardy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The origins of the Minnesota State Fair
Agricultural societies held fairs in Minnesota Territory during the early 1850s. They were designed to showcase the crops, livestock, produce and handiwork of Minnesota’s territorial residents. Fair organizers hoped that displaying proof of Minnesota’s productive farms and active social life would encourage immigration to the territory. The first state fair was held in Minneapolis in 1859, and the fair’s governing body, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, was officially chartered the next year.
Minneapolis City Council member among many identity theft victims
The Strib’s Kim Hyatt reports, “(Andre) Cherkasov was wary when a woman named Linea Palmisano opened a (Best Buy) credit card account. ‘Just the way she behaved, I kind of knew she was on some kind of a substance,’ Cherkasov said in a recent interview. After the woman was approved, she pulled down her mask, and Cherkasov immediately saw her face didn’t match the photo on her paperwork. … Before long, the real Linea Palmisano — a Minneapolis City Council member — received a message asking if she had just opened a credit line at Best Buy. And (police) soon arrested the fake Palmisano.”
Twin Cities Beat Reporter
MinnPost, a nonprofit organization dedicated to in-depth coverage of Minnesota news and culture, is looking for its next Twin Cities beat reporter. For nearly 15 years, MinnPost has found unique ways to tell stories and engage readers, equipping them with information that allows them to make meaningful change in their communities.
Historic Stevens House at Minnehaha Falls damaged in fire
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that the John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park, has sustained heavy damaged after a fire. Fox 9 reports that the Minneapolis Service Center, which is located on Fourth Avenue and processes things like license and permit applications, is temporarily closed due to storm outages.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0