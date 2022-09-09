Read full article on original website
Are Pumpkin Spice Wings A Real Thing In Western New York?
The pumpkin spice craze is continuing this fall. And it's finally gotten to our wings. Do we really need Pumpkin Spice wings?. If you've lived in Western New York, chances are, you've tried a ton of different flavors of wings. While most people just go for the standards of hot, medium, and mild, over the last couple of years, the flavors have really begun to branch out. It started with the barbeque wings. Throw some grill marks on those things and they fit right in. Then the garlic parm wings started to get popular. Before you know it, the wing flavor list is now bigger than the beers on tap list.
Haunting At The New York State’s Capital Building
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Get Ready for Bell Biv DeVoe in Western New York
As summer wraps up in Western New York, one nne of the best Hip Hop & R&B groups of all time is coming to Western New York and they will absoltely help us close out the summer of 2022 in style. Since the late 1980s the Boston-born trio of singers...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Why Western New York May Have A Skunk Problem
Have you ever been driving down the 190 when you get hit with an overwhelmingly bad smell coming through your air vents?. You may think, at first, that it’s marijuana…but that may be actual skunk. Someone jumped on the Buffalo subReddit just to verify the claim, and it...
PETS・
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Major Accident Threat For Drivers In New York State
You may have noticed that there has been a spike in accidents recently, and there's a reason why. Traffic Tracker Dave Cash with Channel 2’s Daybreak indicated that there were at least four deer-vehicle collisions in the surrounding Buffalo area on Monday, and there may be a reason: the likelihood of hitting a deer changes by day, season, and lunar cycle.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York
How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Gas Prices FINALLY Drop In Western New York
Many Western New Yorkers are seeing a strange simple on gas station signs all across the 716. The number 3 has been appearing in front of the decimal as we finally see the average price for a gallon of gas here in Western New York drop below the $4 mark.
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York
When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
These Signs Need To Be Removed From The 90 in New York State
Are these signs in New York State just there to scare us all? Is this even true? You know when you are driving around New York State, you see these signs that say: "State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement". When was the last time you saw an aircraft try...
The Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Western New York Are Here
September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, and just that sentence alone kind of makes me want one. However, there are so many options when it comes to choosing where to go for this blended deliciousness. In Western New York, there are more superb milkshake places than you can count on your two hands.
Western New York News Anchor Posts Wedding Photos
You may have noticed that one television news reporter has been missing from the screen over the last few weeks. Well, she’s back, and with good reason for her absence: Lauren Hall got married!. Lauren Hall married Matt Connors last week, and she spent the following days celebrating their...
