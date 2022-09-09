Read full article on original website
Related
Claiborne Progress
On a wing and a prayer: Teams compete for cash prizes in annual cookoff competition in Middlesboro
Saturday should be heaven on earth for chicken wing fans anywhere near Middlesboro as the annual Wing Fling returns. The event, which began in 2015, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Cumberland Avenue in downtown. The festival allows local restaurants and backyard chefs to prove once and...
Claiborne Progress
Area Happenings
The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full. listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net. •Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance...
Claiborne Progress
Cumberland Gap downs rival Claiborne 10-1 in girls soccer
Cumberland Gap scored 10 goals against Claiborne’s single goal in the rivalry game Wednesday. Claiborne’s lone goal was by Haley Lebert. Aly Ramsey and Brianna Goins had three goals each for Cumberland Gap. Carlie Napier added two goals and Allyson Brock and Alana Stallworth each had a goal for Cumberland Gap. Ramsey also had three assists.
Claiborne Progress
Finance committee talks new director
The unexpected retirement of Claiborne Finance Director Sue Tuttle has got county government hustling to find a suitable replacement before her final goodbye in mid-November. Tuttle says she is looking forward to the second phase of her life as she enjoys the fruits gleaned from steady employment – 26 years of which were in county government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne Progress
Public Records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Comments / 0