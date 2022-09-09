Read full article on original website
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 08/02/2022, a patrol unit in the area of Monmouth St. took a report of theft of a bicycle. The victim reported the theft of a white in color bicycle. The bicycle was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.
RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER UPDATE
A contractor carries building materials into the Red Bank Senior Center last month. What’s up with the repairs to the long-closed facility?. The interior of the damaged Senior Center as seen through a window in January, 2021. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The center, on Shrewsbury...
ON THE GREEN: IN MEMORY
Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank area died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. Let’s not forget those who died, and the families and friends left with holes in their hearts. For information about local commemorations, click here. If you value...
RED BANK: FOR 1,261, IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL
Teachers and staff welcomed students to the Red Bank Middle School with a clap-in on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank Superintendent Jared Rumage is not a fan of summer. “I hate empty school buildings,” he said outside...
RED BANK: BBQ KICKS OFF REFERENDUM PUSH
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The outcome of the public question on the ballot in Red Bank’s November election – whether to change the forms of both government and elections – appears an easy call. Voters last year overwhelmingly approved the creation of a...
RED BANK: FIVE-STORY PLAN CHALLENGED
A rendering of the proposed One Globe Court project at Mechanic Street and Globe Court. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.) Capping the building at four stories would eliminate the need for height and parking variances, a member of the borough zoning board suggested. The project would replace the...
LITTLE SILVER: RIDGE ROAD OAKS CUT DOWN
Seventeen oak trees on Ridge Road in Little Silver were cut down this week by a contractor for Monmouth County. The trees, located in front of Red Bank Regional High, were trimmed about a month ago to keep them clear of utility lines, a contractor doing the removal told redbankgreen. He said the county now planned to replace the trees with smaller specimens that would not impact the lines.
RED BANK: MINORITIES AND HEALTH IN FOCUS
Parker Family Health Center executive director Suzy Dyer with clinic founder Dr. Eugene Cheslock during Wednesday’s discussion. (Photo from Zoom. Click to enlarge.) Despite progress in recent decades, minority group members are still impacted by “medical apartheid,” a health professional said at a Red Bank Public Library discussion Wednesday night.
RED BANK: FIFTY-UNIT PLAN UP FOR REVIEW
The builder of the Mechanic Street apartments at left above hopes to erect 50 more across the street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A rendering of the proposed development, with Mechanic Street on the left and Globe Court on the right. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: SEARCH LEADS TO DRUG BUST
Red Bank police arrested a borough man on drug and weapons charges, Chief Darren McConnell said in a prepared statement issued Friday afternoon. At 1pm on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Red Bank Police Department executed a search warrant at a Montgomery Terrace apartment. The warrant was issued following a four-month investigation by Det. Sean Hauschildt and members of the Red Bank PD Detective Bureau.
RED BANK: CYCLIST INJURED IN HIT-AND-RUN
A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Red Bank Wednesday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell. The Red Bank Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries. The crash occurred on the westbound side of Newman Springs Road...
RED BANK: HOSPITALS TO KEEP CHILD CARE
Reversing a closure plan announced in July, Hackensack Meridian Health plans to continue providing child care services for employees at six New Jersey hospitals, including Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, according to a news report.Executives at the 17-hospital nonprofit said they will “keep the facilities open for this school year and beyond and turn its attention to hiring staff,” according to a report by the Asbury Park Press Tuesday.
RED BANK: BROADWALK GETS ANOTHER MONTH
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s council unanimously approved a one-month extension of the Broadwalk plaza Thursday night. But at least three of its members weren’t happy about it. Broadwalk, a temporary dining and shopping plaza on the northernmost blocks of Broad Street, was...
RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN BACK AGAIN
After three years of review and changes, a proposal for 45 new apartments on Monmouth Street in Red Bank is on the zoning board agenda yet again Thursday night. Developer Michael Salerno’s plan for 121 Monmouth Street has been inching its way forward since late 2019. The irregularly shaped...
RED BANK: JOBS, BROADWALK ON AGENDA
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Correction: The council workshop and regular sessions are slated for Thursday, not Wednesday as originally reported here. For its only public sessions of August, the Red Bank council will meet virtually Thursday night. Among the business on the workshop and regular agendas:...
RED BANK: STORMS SPARE REGION
A storm nearing Red Bank from the southwest lit up the sky late Monday, as seen from Madison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. But most of the Greater Red Bank Green received little or no rain, according to the National Weather Service. Early risers awoke Tuesday to dense fog, which...
RED BANK: SUNNY, WITH POSSIBLE BARGAINS
Paint brushes were out for some sprucing-up in downtown Red Bank as temperatures rose to the mid-80s under sunny skies Thursday. Friday’s conditions are expected to be a repeat as the 68th annual Sidewalk Sale kicks off a three-day run. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
