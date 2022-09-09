Seventeen oak trees on Ridge Road in Little Silver were cut down this week by a contractor for Monmouth County. The trees, located in front of Red Bank Regional High, were trimmed about a month ago to keep them clear of utility lines, a contractor doing the removal told redbankgreen. He said the county now planned to replace the trees with smaller specimens that would not impact the lines.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO