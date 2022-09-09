ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Purdue vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Purdue (1-1), Syracuse (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball continues to pursue 5-star guard, No. 1 overall player

With the fall recruiting period underway, Syracuse basketball coaches and their peers around the country can visit high-school prospects off-campus, and that could include in-home visits or open gyms. According to tweets from numerous recruiting analysts and journalists, the Orange will be among those teams at upcoming open gyms to...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Nebraska State
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Recruiting#Under Armour#Volunteers#Aau#The Circuit#Armour Association#Pro Insight
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws

Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY

Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Syracuse.com

Ex-CEO of Facebook imitator from Central NY headed to prison, must pay $3 million

Syracuse N.Y. — The former CEO of a Facebook-like company in Syracuse was sentenced Monday to more than four years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said. Glen Zinszer, 52, of Liverpool, also was ordered to pay more than $3 million to his victims and the government who he defrauded, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Investigate a head-on crash on Route 690 in the town of Van Buren

State Police in Lysander is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County. On September 12, 2022, at 12:20 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Heather J. Wills, age 38 from Syracuse, NY, was traveling northbound on State Route 690 when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on. Wills was transported to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries and listed in stable condition.
VAN BUREN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool man faces 51 months in prison for fraud

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney’s Office says. The 52 year-old man, Glen Zinszer from Liverpool previously pled guilty saying he started operating a company called Brazzlebook in 2012, which was intended to be like Facebook for […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy