Purdue vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview
Purdue vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Purdue (1-1), Syracuse (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball continues to pursue 5-star guard, No. 1 overall player
With the fall recruiting period underway, Syracuse basketball coaches and their peers around the country can visit high-school prospects off-campus, and that could include in-home visits or open gyms. According to tweets from numerous recruiting analysts and journalists, the Orange will be among those teams at upcoming open gyms to...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse football trailing Notre Dame in national power ratings is total joke
To me and many other Syracuse football fans, the only national rankings that truly matter come at the end of the season. Hopefully, following a bowl-game berth and subsequent victory, the Orange will find itself highly rated in the major top-25 polls and in national rankings from other sources. But...
Wes Hoeh, Dan Villari debut at new positions at UConn. What did Dino Babers think of their performances?
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dino Babers announced that sixth-year senior Chris Elmore suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, many fans wondered who would replace one of Syracuse football’s most versatile players. Elmore played all across the Orange’s offense in his first five years with the program and...
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
cnycentral.com
Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Second trial over Syracuse woman killed in pandemic social distancing dispute begins
Syracuse N.Y. — Several months after a judge declared a mistrial, a second trial is underway over the killing of a woman following a social-distancing dispute at a Syracuse health clinic. Julius Brown, 50 of Syracuse, is accused of fatally stabbing Chennal Price-Green in the entrance to the Syracuse...
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
Man charged with rape in Johnson City
On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
Ex-CEO of Facebook imitator from Central NY headed to prison, must pay $3 million
Syracuse N.Y. — The former CEO of a Facebook-like company in Syracuse was sentenced Monday to more than four years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said. Glen Zinszer, 52, of Liverpool, also was ordered to pay more than $3 million to his victims and the government who he defrauded, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
After 2-month delay, Syracuse Common Council approves sale for ambitious housing project
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan ended a two-month stalemate with city officials, allowing the sale of one of the city’s largest available parcels to move forward and paving the way for hundreds of housing units to potentially be built. Following conversations with city officials over the...
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate a head-on crash on Route 690 in the town of Van Buren
State Police in Lysander is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County. On September 12, 2022, at 12:20 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Heather J. Wills, age 38 from Syracuse, NY, was traveling northbound on State Route 690 when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on. Wills was transported to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries and listed in stable condition.
Man who deputies say rammed pickup into Justice Center in Syracuse twice charged again
Brewerton, N.Y. — A Cicero man who deputies say rammed his pickup twice into the Justice Center building in Syracuse this weekend faces new charges accusing him of driving his truck into two cars, police said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, drove his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into a...
Liverpool man faces 51 months in prison for fraud
(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney’s Office says. The 52 year-old man, Glen Zinszer from Liverpool previously pled guilty saying he started operating a company called Brazzlebook in 2012, which was intended to be like Facebook for […]
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
