Pearland, TX

Local
Texas Government
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood

European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso opens store at Katy Mills Mall

The Japanese retailer opened a new store in Katy on Sept. 10. (Courtesy Miniso USA) Miniso has opened another store in the Houston area, this time at Katy Mills Mall. The Japanese retailer arrived at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land and Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston in August. The business announced a Sept. 10 grand opening for its new store at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, on Facebook.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

All Ears! Listening and Language Center teaches hearing-impaired children in The Woodlands area

From left: Abbi Wright, speech language pathologist; Lee Rech, executive director; Allison Haggerty, director of speech and listening and spoken language intervention; and Tracy Piontek, accounting and finance projects manager, work at the clinic. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) When Lee Rech’s daughter, Anna, was diagnosed with profound deafness, Lee and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble ISD trustees approve name change for North Belt Elementary

North Bend Elementary, formerly known as North Belt Elementary, is scheduled to open in Humble ISD in 2023. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees approved changing the name of North Belt Elementary School to North Bend Elementary School at their Sept. 13 meeting. A rebuild of the school was included in the district’s $575 million bond referendum approved in 2018. The current campus, located at 8105 North Belt Drive, Humble, opened in 1968. Officials said the new campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will be located at the corner of Old Humble Road and Bender Road. Officials noted the new campus will feature a history wall to showcase the history of North Belt Elementary for future generations. 281-641-1000. www.humbleisd.net.
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi

Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

National coffee franchise opening new location in Jersey Village

Scooter's Coffee offers drive-thru and in-store purchases of coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) National coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening in Jersey Village later this fall. The new shop will be located at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, and offer classics, such as Scooter’s signature Caramelicious drink. Scooter’s Coffee offers hot, cold and blended coffee beverages as well as smoothies, teas and food. www.scooterscoffee.com.
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program

Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
Community Impact Houston

The Den hair salon now open in Conroe

The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

