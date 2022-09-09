Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius Turner
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
The Woodlands Township eyes parks and recreation needs through 2036
More than $100 million in potential needs were identified in a parks and recreation needs assessment conducted by The Woodlands Township beginning in February with a new park along Gosling Road and upgrades to two Alden Bridge park facilities topping the list of recommended projects. The scope of the projects...
Tomball Tollway, Grand Parkway closures scheduled Sept. 15-22
Portions of the Tollball Tollway and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly Sept. 15-22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The main lanes of Tomball Tollway and the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly from Sept. 15-22, according to the Harris County Toll Roll Authority. The closures...
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood
European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
Harris County sets community engagement meetings for $1.2B bond referendum
Sixteen in-person and eight virtual meetings will be held across Harris County to gather input on potential projects that could be funded if a $1.2 billion bond is approved by voters in November. (Courtesy Pexels) Harris County will host 24 community engagement meetings between Sept.19-Oct. 20 to inform voters and...
Quench It Soda to open 6 Houston-area shops, including in Katy, Cypress, The Woodlands
Quench It Soda will open at six Houston-area locations, with one opening by the end of this year and two anticipated for 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Quench It) Quench It Soda, a beverage and snack shack native to Utah, is opening at six Houston-area locations, including one in Katy, according to corporate officials.
Miniso opens store at Katy Mills Mall
The Japanese retailer opened a new store in Katy on Sept. 10. (Courtesy Miniso USA) Miniso has opened another store in the Houston area, this time at Katy Mills Mall. The Japanese retailer arrived at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land and Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston in August. The business announced a Sept. 10 grand opening for its new store at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Ears! Listening and Language Center teaches hearing-impaired children in The Woodlands area
From left: Abbi Wright, speech language pathologist; Lee Rech, executive director; Allison Haggerty, director of speech and listening and spoken language intervention; and Tracy Piontek, accounting and finance projects manager, work at the clinic. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) When Lee Rech’s daughter, Anna, was diagnosed with profound deafness, Lee and...
Humble ISD trustees approve name change for North Belt Elementary
North Bend Elementary, formerly known as North Belt Elementary, is scheduled to open in Humble ISD in 2023. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees approved changing the name of North Belt Elementary School to North Bend Elementary School at their Sept. 13 meeting. A rebuild of the school was included in the district’s $575 million bond referendum approved in 2018. The current campus, located at 8105 North Belt Drive, Humble, opened in 1968. Officials said the new campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will be located at the corner of Old Humble Road and Bender Road. Officials noted the new campus will feature a history wall to showcase the history of North Belt Elementary for future generations. 281-641-1000. www.humbleisd.net.
Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi
Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National coffee franchise opening new location in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers drive-thru and in-store purchases of coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) National coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening in Jersey Village later this fall. The new shop will be located at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, and offer classics, such as Scooter’s signature Caramelicious drink. Scooter’s Coffee offers hot, cold and blended coffee beverages as well as smoothies, teas and food. www.scooterscoffee.com.
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
The Woodlands Township eyes drought management, future plans in dry year
Abnormally dry conditions persisted in The Woodlands area into early September, though rain offered some relief. (Courtesy Pexels) The abnormally dry conditions affecting most of Texas this year, including Montgomery County, had receded as of Sept. 8 due to increasingly frequent rainfall. However, drought management has been on the radar...
Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program
Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
Mindful Transformations Counseling brings therapeutic services to Tomball
The counseling clinic, which offers services such as individual and group sessions, play therapy and couples counseling, opened Sept. 9. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Mindful Transformations Counseling opened Sept. 9 at 18635 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 102, Tomball. The counseling center offers services such as individual and group sessions, play...
Houston approves $2M toward operation of new homeless navigation center
A building on Jensen Drive will be turned into a homeless services center. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) In an 15-1 vote, the Houston City Council approved an agreement between the city and a local homelessness services organization for the operation of a new navigation center in Houston's Fifth Ward. As...
Upcoming Bay Area events aim to shed light on human trafficking
The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, chambers of commerce, businesses, governing bodies, churches and others will host events raising awareness about human trafficking in the coming weeks. (Courtesy Pexels) Organizations will be holding events in the Bay Area to raise awareness about human trafficking in the coming weeks. In 2020,...
The Den hair salon now open in Conroe
The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0