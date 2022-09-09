ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

Related
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears

Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game.  Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes. 
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Wednesday practice,...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cardinals: Yankees pitching coach fires back at Jordan Montgomery

After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#49ers#American Football#The Chicago Bears#National Football League#Nfc#The Buffalo Bills#Super Bowl Champion
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy