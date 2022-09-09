Read full article on original website
Manchester City: Opposition Intel
A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to host the Yellow Wall. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Spain. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Villa Park. By CITYZENDuck September 2. A quick chat with the...
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
Fan Focus: Reading fan Simeon believes that ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has stagnated!
Matthew Crichton: Reading finished 21st in the Championship and were deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability regulations - what is the situation like off the pitch currently?. Simeon Pickup: Much better nowadays. The points deduction and corresponding business plan from the EFL (which restricts squad size and spending)...
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
Potter disappointed with result, not disappointed by Chelsea’s play and effort
There may be a different name on the manager’s door at Chelsea this week, but there wasn’t much different in terms of what we saw on the pitch at Chelsea today. (The biggest disappointment in that is possibly that none of it was all that surprising...) Graham Potter’s...
Wednesday September 14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race
On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot
The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. There were concerns that matches for this...
Four Youngsters Included in Liverpool’s PL Squad
Liverpool FC’s squad for the Premier League has been finalised, with 23 out 25 players submitted. Liverpool, of course, has a ton of under-21 players who don’t have to be registered to play, which may explain the vacancies. This will also allow Liverpool to bring in another player in the winter transfer window, possibly two if one is homegrown and the club feels like lighting money on fire in a January transfer for an English player.
Brazilian club Santos snub Chelsea purchasing approach — report
It seems Brazil are (somewhat) catching up to football professionalism with the introduction of SAFs, i.e., public limited football clubs/companies, with a few early cases of success (e.g., Cruzeiro) and some not-so-successful ones (e.g., Botafogo). While there already were some SAFs in Brazilian football over the last 20+ years, none were as big as the two aforementioned clubs which were purchased by Ronaldo (yes, that one) and American businessman John Textor, respectively.
Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea are back for a brief 90 minutes before taking a break for another two weeks, and it could be quite a momentous occasion, with Graham Potter taking charge of his first game as Chelsea head coach — and his first ever Champions League match. But despite all that...
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target João Gomes
Liverpool’s long-term need for midfield reinforcements has made it to Brazil with the local transfer chatter this week suggesting the Reds could be plotting a mid-season move for Flamengo’s highly rated 21-year-old midfielder João Gomes. Gomes, whose signing could wind up confusing for fans and commentators were...
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling called up to England national team
The weird times in which we are in make it so a World Cup taking place in December instead of mid-year is not that much of an oddity. Nevertheless, that is the world we live in with the upcoming international break this month being the last before 32 national teams battle each other in Qatar for football’s most important trophy.
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on Death of Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Ajax
Liverpool have for many years had a difficult relationship with the English establishment. From calls for the city to undergo a “managed decline” to the Hillsborough cover-up, many have with some justification felt targeted by those with power in the country. Chants mocking poverty and dead Liverpool supporters...
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
It’s a new feature at Bitter and Blue. After each match I’ll be looking at which stars shone bright, and who shrank from the spotlight. Up first, 3 Manchester City players with the arrow pointing up against Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji - A nice night for Akanji, along...
Everton defender Coady named in England squad
Everton defender Conor Coady has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their Nations League double header against Germany and Italy later this month. The 30-year-old has started all five matches for the Toffees since joining on loan from Wolves in August. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not included as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury that is likely to keep him out until the start of next month.
