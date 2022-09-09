(MISSOURINET) – Country music singer Dolly Parton created “Imagination Library” in 1995 to inspire young children to read. Through her program, it gifts books free of charge to kids from birth to age five on a monthly basis. Missouri Office of Childhood Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas says a new state law will allow Missouri to partner with “Imagination Library” to share the cost of this reading effort. The rollout is expected to begin next summer. About 450-thousand Missouri children could sign up to get books each month.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO