northwestmoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Platte County
A St. Louis man was arrested on a felony drug charge and multiple driving offenses early this (Thursday) morning in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway PAtrol reports the arrest of 31-year-old St. Louis resident Phillip M. Keely at 1 A.M. this morning for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, failure to register a motor vehicle, and not having insurance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday
Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead on MO-291.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
kchi.com
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Morning Two Vehicle Wreck Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident in Ray County Wednesday morning left three individuals, including a Braymer woman, with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Braymer resident Johnna L. Dunwoodie was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on east 228th Street and Highway A in Ray County when she crossed the center line and her vehicle struck a 2004 Ford being driven by 62-year-old Robert E. Gabrielson.
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in De Soto
One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday on Lexington Avenue in De Soto, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident
A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
kttn.com
Missing woman found safe, Kansas City police say
UPDATE: Police said Misty Shur has been located and is safe.
