Buchanan County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

St. Louis Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Platte County

A St. Louis man was arrested on a felony drug charge and multiple driving offenses early this (Thursday) morning in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway PAtrol reports the arrest of 31-year-old St. Louis resident Phillip M. Keely at 1 A.M. this morning for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, failure to register a motor vehicle, and not having insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
GOWER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday

Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
ATCHISON, KS
kchi.com

Three Injured In Ray County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident

A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
MARYVILLE, MO
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

