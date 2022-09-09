ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Green Hills Animal Shelter announces “Barktoberfest” event

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold the Fourth Annual Barktoberfest in October. The fundraiser will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton on October 8th. Social time will start at 5 pm and a rib dinner will be served at 6 pm. An auction will run from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Charlie Bacon and Jeremiah Hamilton will perform music from 8:30 pm to 10 pm.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th

The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

NCMC Foundation receives unrestricted funds from Charles and Twila Collins

Support for the upcoming “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” major gifts campaign at North Central Missouri College continues as the estate of the late Charles and Twila Collins is recognized for their contribution. As residents of Trenton since 2002, Charles and Twila have supported several projects in the region, including the previous NCMC Invest in the Vision campaign and the improvements to the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Chula, MO
kttn.com

Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets

The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen address water meter damage, hear report on street repairs

Gallatin Public Works Director Mark Morey discussed an example water meter damage ordinance at the Gallatin Baord of Aldermen meeting September 12th. He reported that, in the last two weeks, the city had four water meter sets destroyed. The water meter sets cost hundreds of dollars to replace, and he said the responsibility of the replacement should not be on the city since crews were not the ones who damaged the units.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant to utilize chlorine to disinfect water system

Beginning 27 September 2022, the Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine conversion, in its water system. This entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines (chlorine combined with ammonia), as the disinfectant at leaving the Water Treatment Plant. This will affect customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Grundy County PWSD #1, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard. Western Sullivan County will be affected if they are using water from TMU. This will occur for 6 to 8 weeks.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Free Will#Charity#The Chula Fire Department
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks

Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton City Council selects engineering firm, approves purchase of used equipment

The Trenton City Council on Monday night selected an engineering firm to prepare a preliminary report on projects that the city could undertake if it’s approved for federal funds through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act.” Out of three interested companies, the Trenton City Council accepted a committee’s recommendation to hire Howe Company based in large part on its familiarity with past Trenton infrastructure projects.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Day Festival Decorating Contest announced

Decorating contests will be held as part of the Missouri Day Festival next month. Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors a window decorating contest, and Citizens Bank and Trust sponsors a yard and porch decorating contest. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the window decorating contest. Painted and...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal

Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kttn.com

Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns

A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trucker demolishes big rig in rollover crash east of Kirksville

A truck driver from Kirksville was injured Wednesday in a rollover accident in Adair County four miles east of Kirksville. Sixty-nine-year-old Stephen Cody received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. The Peterbilt truck was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County to test voting equipment

Automatic voting equipment will be tested in Livingston County to comply with Missouri Statutes. Testing of absentee voting equipment will be in the County Clerk’s Office at the Livingston County Courthouse of Chillicothe on September 27th at 10 am. Testing of voting equipment will be on the first floor of the courthouse on November 2nd at 10 am.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns

Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Park Board informed Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament to be held in Trenton

The Trenton Park Board September 14th approved adding on to the press box at Griffin Field. North Central Missouri College Athletic Director Nate Gamet reported a Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament will be held in Trenton. He wanted to build on top of the current press box to make it bigger and nicer for broadcast media.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison

Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy