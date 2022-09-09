Read full article on original website
Livingston County Steam and Gas Association to host “Old-Time Harvest Days” next week
The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will start its Old-Time Harvest Days next week. The 35th annual event will be at the Livingston County Fairgrounds of Chillicothe September 23rd through 25th. A contest will be held for pre-1960 toys of all kinds. Cash prizes will be awarded for most...
Green Hills Animal Shelter announces “Barktoberfest” event
The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold the Fourth Annual Barktoberfest in October. The fundraiser will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton on October 8th. Social time will start at 5 pm and a rib dinner will be served at 6 pm. An auction will run from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Charlie Bacon and Jeremiah Hamilton will perform music from 8:30 pm to 10 pm.
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
NCMC Foundation receives unrestricted funds from Charles and Twila Collins
Support for the upcoming “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” major gifts campaign at North Central Missouri College continues as the estate of the late Charles and Twila Collins is recognized for their contribution. As residents of Trenton since 2002, Charles and Twila have supported several projects in the region, including the previous NCMC Invest in the Vision campaign and the improvements to the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library.
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
Gallatin Board of Aldermen address water meter damage, hear report on street repairs
Gallatin Public Works Director Mark Morey discussed an example water meter damage ordinance at the Gallatin Baord of Aldermen meeting September 12th. He reported that, in the last two weeks, the city had four water meter sets destroyed. The water meter sets cost hundreds of dollars to replace, and he said the responsibility of the replacement should not be on the city since crews were not the ones who damaged the units.
Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant to utilize chlorine to disinfect water system
Beginning 27 September 2022, the Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine conversion, in its water system. This entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines (chlorine combined with ammonia), as the disinfectant at leaving the Water Treatment Plant. This will affect customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Grundy County PWSD #1, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard. Western Sullivan County will be affected if they are using water from TMU. This will occur for 6 to 8 weeks.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves hiring of new employees, approves substitute teacher list
An announcement has been made following an executive session of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education on September 13th. A resignation was accepted from Trenton Middle School Counselor Melissa VanDusseldorp, effective December 31st. The board approved the hiring of new employees which included Kim Foster for extra duty as TMS...
Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks
Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
Trenton City Council selects engineering firm, approves purchase of used equipment
The Trenton City Council on Monday night selected an engineering firm to prepare a preliminary report on projects that the city could undertake if it’s approved for federal funds through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act.” Out of three interested companies, the Trenton City Council accepted a committee’s recommendation to hire Howe Company based in large part on its familiarity with past Trenton infrastructure projects.
Missouri Day Festival Decorating Contest announced
Decorating contests will be held as part of the Missouri Day Festival next month. Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors a window decorating contest, and Citizens Bank and Trust sponsors a yard and porch decorating contest. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the window decorating contest. Painted and...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns
A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
Trucker demolishes big rig in rollover crash east of Kirksville
A truck driver from Kirksville was injured Wednesday in a rollover accident in Adair County four miles east of Kirksville. Sixty-nine-year-old Stephen Cody received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. The Peterbilt truck was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway...
Livingston County to test voting equipment
Automatic voting equipment will be tested in Livingston County to comply with Missouri Statutes. Testing of absentee voting equipment will be in the County Clerk’s Office at the Livingston County Courthouse of Chillicothe on September 27th at 10 am. Testing of voting equipment will be on the first floor of the courthouse on November 2nd at 10 am.
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
Trenton Park Board informed Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament to be held in Trenton
The Trenton Park Board September 14th approved adding on to the press box at Griffin Field. North Central Missouri College Athletic Director Nate Gamet reported a Region 16 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament will be held in Trenton. He wanted to build on top of the current press box to make it bigger and nicer for broadcast media.
Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison
Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral...
