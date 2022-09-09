ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A person is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday. Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road. Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County...
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
whdh.com

NH man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
NEWMARKET, NH
wabi.tv

Shawnee Peak changing name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGETON, Maine (WABI) - Shawnee Peak announced on Wednesday that the ski area will return to its roots and once again be known as Pleasant Mountain. As Maine’s first ski area, the name change honors its 84-year history and the mountain it calls home in Bridgton. A new Pleasant...
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

Maine man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man who was shot in Portland on Wednesday has died. Police responded to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omal was taken...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
CASCO, ME
wgan.com

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford Friday

SANFORD (WGME) — Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the...
SANFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigate suspicious death in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Sanford man killed after he was stabbed on Friday night. According to police 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Just before 5 on Friday it was reported that a male had been stabbed in an incident near Bates and Bowdoin Streets.
SANFORD, ME
