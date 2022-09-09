Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo 'needed a goal,' Man United boss Erik ten Hag says after forward ends drought
Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo "needed a goal" after the Manchester United striker finally got his first of the season against Sheriff Tiraspol. Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 2-0 win in Moldova as Ten Hag's side got their first points on the board in the Europa League. -...
ESPN
Chelsea players to blame for Thomas Tuchel sacking - Jorginho
Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho has said the players "are responsible" for the departure of Thomas Tuchel last week. Tuchel was relieved of his duties last Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League. Chelsea appointed...
