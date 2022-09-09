ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Chelsea players to blame for Thomas Tuchel sacking - Jorginho

Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho has said the players "are responsible" for the departure of Thomas Tuchel last week. Tuchel was relieved of his duties last Wednesday, the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League. Chelsea appointed...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy