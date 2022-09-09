Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC
Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Fireball in night sky likely to have been space junk
A fireball seen shooting through the skies from Scotland and Northern Ireland was likely to have been space junk, experts have said. Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" across the UK skies at around 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to...
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Diana memories made Queen's procession challenging - William
The Prince of Wales said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. Prince William said it had been "challenging", as he and the Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his...
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
Comments / 0