SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast is hosting a drive to help those in need keep their feet dry and warm. We often take the perks of a dry pair of socks for granted. JCFS of the Suncoast is kicking off their “Sock it To Us” drive. They will seek donations of new socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO