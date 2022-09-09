ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sandbags now available for businesses in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are now available for businesses in some flood prone areas. Manatee County’s Economic Development is working with businesses to help protect their properties. “We’ve had as much as a foot of water in our buildings and our offices and it’s a mess,” said John...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Animosity takes off over approved apartments near SRQ

Although a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club was approved by the Sarasota City Commission last week, it appears likely a court will determine if the project actually moves forward. By the requisite supermajority vote, commissioners approved three measures at their Sept. 6 meeting to clear the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million

A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government announces Howl-O-Ween movie night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival will present the Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. The spooky screening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ed Smith Stadium, located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota. There will...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Bradenton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
Bradenton, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Real Estate
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County approves $2.4 billion budget

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved next year’s budget that will lower property taxes and increase spending for transportation projects and parks. Commissioners approved the total annual gross budget of nearly $2.4 billion and net spending budget of more than $1.072 billion while also...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#High Rise Building#Retail Shops#Marriott#Auditorium Building#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bradenton Auditorium
Mysuncoast.com

JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ sock drive for veterans, homeless

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast is hosting a drive to help those in need keep their feet dry and warm. We often take the perks of a dry pair of socks for granted. JCFS of the Suncoast is kicking off their “Sock it To Us” drive. They will seek donations of new socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Life-sized dinosaurs coming to Clearwater Marine Aquairum

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for saving animals, but now they’re gonna work to preserve the past. Starting Oct. 15, Dino Rescue will bring some life size prehistoric dinosaurs to visitors. With some dinosaurs as tall as 35 feet and 65 feet long, visitors will...
Mysuncoast.com

Job fair looking fill more than 200 positions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a dozen companies looking to fill more than 200 openings will be gathered in Sarasota Tuesday morning for a job fair. The fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway. The participating employers...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Animal Welfare to hold adoption event this weekend

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare and the Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption campaign this weekend!. The adoption event runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at all Manatee County Animal Welfare locations. The Palmetto Adoption Center (located at 305 25th Street...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Furniture Today

Retail and design brand opens its newest showroom in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — Top 100 retailer Clive Daniel Home’s newest showroom in Sarasota opened on Sept. 8. Located at 3055 Fruitville Commons Blvd. within Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons development, the 70,000-square-foot store offers a mix of contemporary, traditional and casual designs, as well as the Naples, Fla.-based brand’s interior design services.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
Mysuncoast.com

Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group. According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy