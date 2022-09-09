Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sandbags now available for businesses in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are now available for businesses in some flood prone areas. Manatee County’s Economic Development is working with businesses to help protect their properties. “We’ve had as much as a foot of water in our buildings and our offices and it’s a mess,” said John...
Longboat Observer
Animosity takes off over approved apartments near SRQ
Although a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club was approved by the Sarasota City Commission last week, it appears likely a court will determine if the project actually moves forward. By the requisite supermajority vote, commissioners approved three measures at their Sept. 6 meeting to clear the...
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government announces Howl-O-Ween movie night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival will present the Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. The spooky screening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ed Smith Stadium, located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota. There will...
Mysuncoast.com
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Longboat Observer
Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi set to open in Lakewood Ranch after construction delays
It was in June of 2021 when Sam Ray, the owner of Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, talked about his restaurant's anticipated opening at The Green in Lakewood Ranch by the end of that year. It was encouraging news to the other tenants at The Green, who were excited about the...
Elevated mortgage rates push home prices even lower
Economists with Moody’s Analytics predict national home prices to decline 5% to 10%. In “significantly overvalued” housing markets, experts expect home prices to drop between 15% to 20%.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County approves $2.4 billion budget
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved next year’s budget that will lower property taxes and increase spending for transportation projects and parks. Commissioners approved the total annual gross budget of nearly $2.4 billion and net spending budget of more than $1.072 billion while also...
‘Life-changing’ salary increase for employees at Hard Rock Tampa
One of the Bay area’s largest employers is investing $100 million into its team members. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming said they are increasing wages for half of their workforce.
Mysuncoast.com
JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ sock drive for veterans, homeless
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast is hosting a drive to help those in need keep their feet dry and warm. We often take the perks of a dry pair of socks for granted. JCFS of the Suncoast is kicking off their “Sock it To Us” drive. They will seek donations of new socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.
Oldsmar's Mandola’s Italian Kitchen celebrates grand opening next week
Another new location in Odessa will debut in early 2023.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
Mysuncoast.com
Life-sized dinosaurs coming to Clearwater Marine Aquairum
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for saving animals, but now they’re gonna work to preserve the past. Starting Oct. 15, Dino Rescue will bring some life size prehistoric dinosaurs to visitors. With some dinosaurs as tall as 35 feet and 65 feet long, visitors will...
Mysuncoast.com
Job fair looking fill more than 200 positions
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a dozen companies looking to fill more than 200 openings will be gathered in Sarasota Tuesday morning for a job fair. The fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway. The participating employers...
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Welfare to hold adoption event this weekend
PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare and the Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption campaign this weekend!. The adoption event runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at all Manatee County Animal Welfare locations. The Palmetto Adoption Center (located at 305 25th Street...
Furniture Today
Retail and design brand opens its newest showroom in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — Top 100 retailer Clive Daniel Home’s newest showroom in Sarasota opened on Sept. 8. Located at 3055 Fruitville Commons Blvd. within Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons development, the 70,000-square-foot store offers a mix of contemporary, traditional and casual designs, as well as the Naples, Fla.-based brand’s interior design services.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year. According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group. According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.
