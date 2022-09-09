Read full article on original website
rett
6d ago
He’s a tyrant finding non issue after non issue and turning them into issues to then create laws. Dangerous, tyrannical, trumpian.
Reply(3)
7
About that
6d ago
I would love to see a Trump/Desantis presidential run. America would be strong and prosperous again under their leadership. Trump was so much better then Biden. Biden fails at everything, has done America only harm and always puts American's last.
Reply(3)
3
Kim Orser
6d ago
it'd be nice if the media would put up the correct picture of the person they're reporting on.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
After Calling for ‘Transparency’ in Mar-a-Lago Litigation, Trump Looks to Oppose DOJ’s Special Master Picks in Secret
Hours after insisting that the Mar-a-Lago investigation “must be conducted in the public view,” former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge to consider their objections to the Justice Department’s special master candidates in secret. The request, contained in a supplemental pleading filed on Monday,...
MAGA “shocked” at subpoenas after Garland “lulled TrumpWorld into a false sense of security”: expert
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Palm Beach County Attorney Dave Aronberg reacted to the news that 40 participants in the fake Trump electors scheme have received Justice Department subpoenas for their records. "Just how much of an escalation does this represent in this overall investigation?" asked anchor...
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
After issuing 40 subpoenas, DOJ could put Trump "at center of a conspiracy": ex-federal prosecutor
Reacting to an NBC report late Monday that the Department of Justice issued a wave of subpoenas last week and seized the phones of two of Donald Trump's closest associates, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that the law is closing in on the former president. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning...
Trump had 'no idea there were any records in any private office space': New Mar-a-Lago raid details emerge from unredacted FBI affidavit
A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.In the days before his Aug. 10 deposition, according to those two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions, Trump’s legal team asked that the contentious interview at the AG’s office be relocated to a more comfortable, convenient spot for the former president: Trump Tower.The excuse appalled those who read...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Gaetz Rival Slams Florida Rep for Mocking Her 12-Year-Old Autistic Son
Rebekah Jones also made inflammatory accusations regarding the DoJ's sex-trafficking investigation into the Republican.
Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest
Trump said he was headed to his D.C. golf course to work, marking only the second time he's been back in town since leaving the White House in January of 2021.
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
The Fox News personality's effort to show harassment by Democrats demonstrated something else to Trump's critics.
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donald Trump Leads Group Around Golf Course During Mysterious D.C. Visit
Speculation about the former president's health or legal situation has been rampant online.
Trump judges are on a tear
The former president's appointees to the bench have been more partisan and often rule in Trump's favor.
Fallon Mocks Trump for Asking Government to Pay for Special Master: ‘Bring in a Special Master to Decide Who Has to Pay’ (Video)
Despite Monday night being Emmys night, Jimmy Fallon still put on “The Tonight Show” – and had some big headlines to cover in his monologue. That included Donald Trump’s request that the government help pay for the special master he specifically requested. But don’t worry, Fallon has a solution.
POLITICO
Jen Psaki is finally circling back
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JEN PSAKI, welcome to one of the world’s most miserable, self-loathing professions. After taking the summer to relax, Monday...
Comments / 29