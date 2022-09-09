13 of the weirdest brand tributes to the Queen

The world has been paying its respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after the monarch died at the age of 96.

Tributes in the UK were led by the likes of Daniel Craig, who performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

Other stars to pay tribute to the monarch included Elton John, Mick Jagger, Sir Mo Farah and Helen Mirren.

Paddington Bear, the fictional character who appeared in the heartwarming sketch to mark the Platinum Jubilee, also had an emotional message, writing: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Some of the tributes, though, came from people and brands that people definitely weren’t expecting.

There have been a whole host of messages from companies and figures which have left people with mixed emotions.

Everyone from Ann Summers to Crazy Frog has been getting in on the act – see a selection below.

















































There were, though, countless touching tributes as the world celebrated the life of the monarch.



“My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life,” tweeted British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah.

Helen Mirren, who played Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen , offered her condolences on Instagram. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan,” she wrote. “We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

