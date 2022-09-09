ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakercountry.com

Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown

Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents

Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
lakercountry.com

Jamestown Council to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell Springs, KY
City
Jamestown, KY
Jamestown, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
lakercountry.com

Laker Athletics in action tonight

Multiple Russell County Laker Athletics teams are in action tonight. The Lady Laker Volleyball team will be on the road for a district matchup with Metcalfe County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The Laker Soccer team will go on the road to Garrard County for a match that gets underway...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Boil Water Advisory in effect from Fairview to Salem

A boil water advisory is now in effect on Highway 910 from Fairview down to Salem Elementary School, according to Russell Springs Public Works Director Terry Russell. This includes McClendon Ridge, Karen’s Road, Wilsontown Road of Highway 910 down to Selby Hopper Road and all roads in between. The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice due to a water main break in the area.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

RCHS Baseball’s Rexroat to represent Kentucky at national conference

Russell County Laker Baseball Coach David Rexroat will represent the state of Kentucky at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year program. Rexroat was selected to represent the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. The 2023 Conference will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska next July.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County records 89 new Covid cases

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 89 new Covid cases in Russell County this week, up from 39 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the Lake Cumberland district at 118. Adair County reported 71 cases, Pulaski had 61 cases, Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nell#Fruit Of The Loom
lakercountry.com

4-H shooting sports teams do well in state competiton

Several Russell County 4-H shooting sports teams brought home honors over the weekend from the state shooting sports competition. Dalton Foley, Carter Brown, Jace Anderson, and Will Hatter placed first in black powder percussion rifle in their age category as did Zach Walters, Cass Foley, Eli Foley, and Will Hatter in their age category. Andrea Russell, Dalton Foley, and Will Hatter placed first in their age group in black powder flintlock rifle as did Sarah Stephens, Cass Foley, and Eli Foley. That trio also finished first in the black powder pistol category.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours

Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
lakercountry.com

Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening

A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report

The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

RC Health Department scheduling new Covid booster shots

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now scheduling appointments for the new Covid boosters following a recent recommendation by the CDC for the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The new booster provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy