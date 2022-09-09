Read full article on original website
Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown
Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents
Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
Jamestown Council to meet today
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
Laker Athletics in action tonight
Multiple Russell County Laker Athletics teams are in action tonight. The Lady Laker Volleyball team will be on the road for a district matchup with Metcalfe County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The Laker Soccer team will go on the road to Garrard County for a match that gets underway...
Boil Water Advisory in effect from Fairview to Salem
A boil water advisory is now in effect on Highway 910 from Fairview down to Salem Elementary School, according to Russell Springs Public Works Director Terry Russell. This includes McClendon Ridge, Karen’s Road, Wilsontown Road of Highway 910 down to Selby Hopper Road and all roads in between. The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice due to a water main break in the area.
RCHS Baseball’s Rexroat to represent Kentucky at national conference
Russell County Laker Baseball Coach David Rexroat will represent the state of Kentucky at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year program. Rexroat was selected to represent the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. The 2023 Conference will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska next July.
Russell County records 89 new Covid cases
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 89 new Covid cases in Russell County this week, up from 39 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the Lake Cumberland district at 118. Adair County reported 71 cases, Pulaski had 61 cases, Clinton...
4-H shooting sports teams do well in state competiton
Several Russell County 4-H shooting sports teams brought home honors over the weekend from the state shooting sports competition. Dalton Foley, Carter Brown, Jace Anderson, and Will Hatter placed first in black powder percussion rifle in their age category as did Zach Walters, Cass Foley, Eli Foley, and Will Hatter in their age category. Andrea Russell, Dalton Foley, and Will Hatter placed first in their age group in black powder flintlock rifle as did Sarah Stephens, Cass Foley, and Eli Foley. That trio also finished first in the black powder pistol category.
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours
Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
Lady Laker Volleyball adds to win streak with win over Allen County-Scottsville
Make it 10 in a row for Lady Laker Volleyball. Russell County defeated Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 Tuesday night at Laker Gym to improve to 14-1 on the season. The Lady Lakers won 25-18, 25-15, and finally 25-23 to capture the win. Briley Murray and Kenzie Kelsey each had 10 kills...
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening
A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
City Council approves resolution to move forward with Eli/Mt Eden water project
The Russell Springs City Council gave approval to a resolution that will allow the city to use Clean Water funds for a project that will improve water quality and pressure in the Eli and Mt. Eden areas of Russell County. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about the project.
Lady Laker Volleyball continues winning streak with victory over Glasgow
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team continued its winning streak, making it nine wins in a row with a 2-0 win over visiting Glasgow on Monday. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-12 and followed that up with a 25-19 win in the second set to move to 13-1 on the season.
Tax bills being sent out Oct. 1; Sheriff’s office announces hour change for October
Property tax bills are set to be mailed out at the beginning of October from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
County moves forward with purchase of cooler for coroner, emergency management vehicle
The Russell County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with two purchases for county offices at this week’s fiscal court meeting. The court voted to purchase a cooler for the morgue in the county coroner’s office and also opened bids for a new emergency management vehicle, which will be partially grant funded.
RC Health Department scheduling new Covid booster shots
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now scheduling appointments for the new Covid boosters following a recent recommendation by the CDC for the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The new booster provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
